Fastest runners for the Kansas City Royals

The St. Louis Cardinals really need some pitching depth but there are some other areas where they can upgrade too. The St. Louis Cardinals (37-31) are in the thick of the playoff race this year, as they are only one game back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead and only 0.5 a game back in the NL Wild Card race entering Tuesday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO