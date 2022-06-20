Fastest runners for the Kansas City Royals

The St. Louis Cardinals really need some pitching depth but there are some other areas where they can upgrade too. The St. Louis Cardinals (37-31) are in the thick of the playoff race this year, as they are only one game back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead and only 0.5 a game back in the NL Wild Card race entering Tuesday.
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Albert Pujols as a starter for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will sit out Monday's contest while Juan Yepez starts at designated hitter and bats sixth. Pujols has been batting .202 with a .653 with the Cardinals this season, with 4...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mark Mathias is sitting Monday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mathias is being replaced at second base by Keston Hiura versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 17 plate appearances this season, Mathias has a .125 batting average with a .430 OPS, 1 home...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain has cleared waivers and is now a free agent. The Brewers made the announcement via social media Wednesday, four days after the two-time All-Star was designated for assignment. The Brewers’ tweet included the message, “Thank you, Lo!” and was accompanied by a video showing some of Cain’s greatest highlights with the franchise.
The St. Louis Cardinals (38-30) head to American Family Field Monday to start a 4-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (38-30) at 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. St. Louis lost the rubber match of...
Comments / 0