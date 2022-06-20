ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Will Zalatoris gave the perfect breakdown of Matt Fitzpatrick's incredible shot on 18 at U.S. Open

By Andy Nesbitt
 2 days ago
Will Zalatoris came up short again yesterday at the U.S. Open, as he finished second for the third time in a major. But once again his finish wasn’t about what he didn’t do but what about what one of his fellow competitors did do.

What I’m talking about, of course, is the fairway bunker shot that Matt Fitzpatrick hit on the 18th hole on Sunday that landed on the green and led to an easy two-putt and the championship after Zalatoris just missed his birdie putt which would have sent things to a playoff.

Fitzpatrick hooked his drive into the bunker on 18 and it felt like a bogey was likely in play. But then he hit one of the most incredible shots in U.S. Open history:

That was so, so good.

Zalatoris had the perfect breakdown of it:

Agreed, Will. Agreed.

Twitter was in awe of that shot:

As LIV Golf dominates the news, one veteran LPGA player said almost 'entire tour' might consider similar jump

BETHESDA, Md. – Cristie Kerr calls Congressional’s renovated Blue Course one of the best she’s ever played. As LPGA players drive courtesy Cadillacs this week, dine in a gargantuan clubhouse – complete with sugar cookies shaped like the Washington Monument – and compete for a $9 million purse, double last year’s at the KPMG Women’s PGA, Stacy Lewis has a message: “In our history of the LPGA, this is far from normal.”
Lynch: The Saudis put a horse's head in Brooks Koepka's bed. He couldn't refuse their offer

CROMWELL, Connecticut — Somewhere over the last few days — since back when he was telling friends that he was emphatically out on the LIV Golf series — Brooks Koepka found a metaphorical horse’s head in his bed, an offer he couldn’t refuse from the Saudi dismemberment enthusiasts behind the breakaway circuit. Since Koepka does not suffer fools gladly and has been vocally contemptuous of LIV Golf’s leading figures — Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson and Golf Saudi CEO Majed Al Sorour — we must assume the offer was sufficiently high for him to sleep soundly.
Could the Celtics hope to move into the 1st round of the '22 draft? One analyst has heard rumbles they might

Might the Boston Celtics hope to make an aggressive move into the first round of the 2022 NBA draft?. According to The Athletic’s Zach Harper, such a move could be in the works. Per Harper’s sources, “the Celtics are high on (Tari Eason) and could be looking to move into the first round to grab Eason by dangling a young role player like Payton Pritchard or Aaron Nesmith.”
Dominant in Bellator, Gegard Mousasi doesn't think clearing out a division is possible: 'There's always another guy'

NORWICH, Conn. – Every time Gegard Mousasi steps in the cage these days, it’s preceded by questions of weight shifts and super fights. The lead-up to Bellator 282 has been no different. Before Mousasi (49-7-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) even has a win over undefeated rising star Johnny Eblen (11-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA), the rumors swirl about the encore. Laid-back and seemingly an open book, Mousasi has always said he’s open to different opportunities – but he also reminds remaining at middleweight presents challenges, too.
All-Pro Jaire Alexander helping Packers WR Christian Watson prepare for rookie season

Eric Stokes went through a trial-by-fire leading up to his rookie season, and now the Green Bay Packers’ newly drafted wide receiver Christian Watson is getting the same treatment. Last offseason, you may remember Stokes received a crash course from one of the best wide receivers in the game in Davante Adams. It was a valuable lesson that undoubtedly helped him prepare for his first NFL season.
Watch: Riddle tries (and fails) to play hockey goalie against onion ring shot by NBA prospect

An unbelievable athlete, Riddle could likely have been a star in numerous sports. Alas, ice hockey, and playing goalie in particular, probably isn’t one of them. The King of Bros found that out the hard way as part of a segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” As the name suggests, Audience Suggestion Box has the host address requests from the show’s audience, usually the more ridiculous, the better. In this case, someone pointed out to Fallon that this week features the NHL Final and the NBA Draft, and WWE is gearing up for Money in the Bank on July 2....
