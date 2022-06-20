Will Zalatoris gave the perfect breakdown of Matt Fitzpatrick's incredible shot on 18 at U.S. Open

Will Zalatoris came up short again yesterday at the U.S. Open, as he finished second for the third time in a major. But once again his finish wasn’t about what he didn’t do but what about what one of his fellow competitors did do.

What I’m talking about, of course, is the fairway bunker shot that Matt Fitzpatrick hit on the 18th hole on Sunday that landed on the green and led to an easy two-putt and the championship after Zalatoris just missed his birdie putt which would have sent things to a playoff.

Fitzpatrick hooked his drive into the bunker on 18 and it felt like a bogey was likely in play. But then he hit one of the most incredible shots in U.S. Open history:

That was so, so good.

Zalatoris had the perfect breakdown of it:

Agreed, Will. Agreed.

Twitter was in awe of that shot:

