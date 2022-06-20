The future is here. I’ve been messing around with Open AI’s text prompt beta, which can tell a range of stories, all grammatically correct. You just put in a prompt and out pops the text.

For example, I asked for a story about a living poop, and it gave me this masterpiece: “There once was a living poo who was quite happy living in its owner’s intestine. But one day, the poo decided it wanted to see the world and so it started to travel up the intestine. The further it got, the more uncomfortable it became, and the more it realized this was not a good idea. But it was too late to turn back and so the poo kept going until it finally exited through the owner’s anus.

“The poo found itself in a strange new world, and it was not sure what to do. It tried to go back into the intestine, but it could not find its way. It tried to find other living poos to ask for help, but it could not find any. It was all alone and it did not know what to do.

“The poo tried to make the best of its situation, and it started to explore the world. It found new and interesting things, and it even made some friends along the way. But no matter how much it tried, the poo could not forget about its old life in the intestine. It missed the warmth and security, and it longed to go back.”

It sure is a strange new world.

Another thing you can do with the AI is tell it who it is. So I told it that it was Hideo Kojima and fed it his entire Wikipedia page for context. Here’s the resulting interview.

(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Interviewer: What are you most proud of in your career?

Hideo Kojima: I’m proud of all my games, but I’m especially proud of Metal Gear Solid. It was my first big hit, and it’s the series I’m most known for.

Interviewer: What do you think is the most important thing for a game designer to remember?

Hideo Kojima: That it’s all about the player’s experience. You have to think about what the player wants and needs, and design the game around that.

Interviewer: What do you like to do in your free time?

Hideo Kojima: I like to watch movies, especially old movies. I also like to play video games, of course.

Interviewer: What games have you been playing?

Hideo Kojima: I’ve been playing a lot of Death Stranding and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. I’m also looking forward to the new Cyberpunk 2077 game.

Interviewer: Cyberpunk 2077 is already out, mate.

Hideo Kojima: Oh, really? I’ll have to check it out.

Interviewer: What do you like about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice?

Hideo Kojima: I like the setting and the ninja action. I also like that it’s a game you can play over and over and still find new things to do.

Interviewer: What would you say are the main messages behind your games? What do you want people to take away from them?

Hideo Kojima: I want people to think about the things that are important to them. What do they value? What do they want to fight for? I want my games to make people think about these things.

Interviewer: Remember when you tweeted that your eggs benedict looks like boobies?

Hideo Kojima: I was just trying to be funny. I wasn’t trying to offend anyone.

Interviewer: Can you explain why hands are so important as a symbol in Death Stranding?

Hideo Kojima: I think hands are a very important part of the human body. They’re how we interact with the world around us. They’re how we express ourselves. And they’re also a symbol of life.

Interviewer: Which is better: PS5 or Xbox Series X?

Hideo Kojima: I don’t really have a preference. I think they’re both great consoles.

Interviewer: Good man. Console war stuff is pathetic, right?

Hideo Kojima: Yes, I think so.

Interviewer: Have you ever hidden in a cardboard box?

Hideo Kojima: Yes, I have. I did it when I was a kid. I would hide in a cardboard box and my friends would try to find me. It was great fun.

Interviewer: How do you feel about Konami?

Hideo Kojima: I don’t really have any strong feelings about them. We parted ways amicably, and I wish them the best.

Interviewer: Why exactly did you split from Konami?

Hideo Kojima: I wanted to create my own studio so that I would have more creative freedom.

Interviewer: Why did Konami scrub your name from Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes if the split was amicable?

Hideo Kojima: I’m not sure. I guess they were just trying to distance themselves from me.

Interviewer: Why would they want to distance themselves from you?

Hideo Kojima: I don’t know. I guess they just don’t like my games.

Interviewer: How does that make you feel?

Hideo Kojima: It’s fine. I’m just focused on making the best games I can.

Interviewer: Who do you think is the best character you’ve created?

Hideo Kojima: I think it’s Solid Snake. He’s a great character, and I think people can relate to him.

Interviewer: Why do you think he’s relatable?

Hideo Kojima: I think it’s because he’s a very human character. He’s not perfect, and he makes mistakes. But he’s always trying to do the right thing, and I think people can respect that.

Interviewer: Would you consider kidnapping child soldiers as one of Snake’s mistakes?

Hideo Kojima: I’m not really sure. I just try to be cool about everything.

Interviewer: You were criticized for the character design of Quiet, a character who wears no clothes because she breathes through her skin. Do you think those criticisms were justified?

Hideo Kojima: I don’t really have an opinion on that. I just wanted to create a character that I thought was cool.

Interviewer: What do you think is cool about a character who’s nude and breathes through her skin?

Hideo Kojima: I just think it’s a cool concept.

Interviewer: Why are there so many jokes about poop in your games?

Hideo Kojima: I’m not sure. I guess I just like poop jokes.

Interviewer: What can poop jokes tell us about the human condition?

Hideo Kojima: They just make people laugh.

—

They sure do, AI Kojima. They sure do.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.