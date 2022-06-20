ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

I fed an AI Hideo Kojima’s Wikipedia page and interviewed it

By Kirk McKeand
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFJNl_0gGLWM2y00

The future is here. I’ve been messing around with Open AI’s text prompt beta, which can tell a range of stories, all grammatically correct. You just put in a prompt and out pops the text.

For example, I asked for a story about a living poop, and it gave me this masterpiece: “There once was a living poo who was quite happy living in its owner’s intestine. But one day, the poo decided it wanted to see the world and so it started to travel up the intestine. The further it got, the more uncomfortable it became, and the more it realized this was not a good idea. But it was too late to turn back and so the poo kept going until it finally exited through the owner’s anus.

“The poo found itself in a strange new world, and it was not sure what to do. It tried to go back into the intestine, but it could not find its way. It tried to find other living poos to ask for help, but it could not find any. It was all alone and it did not know what to do.

“The poo tried to make the best of its situation, and it started to explore the world. It found new and interesting things, and it even made some friends along the way. But no matter how much it tried, the poo could not forget about its old life in the intestine. It missed the warmth and security, and it longed to go back.”

It sure is a strange new world.

Another thing you can do with the AI is tell it who it is. So I told it that it was Hideo Kojima and fed it his entire Wikipedia page for context. Here’s the resulting interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WInda_0gGLWM2y00
(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Interviewer: What are you most proud of in your career?

Hideo Kojima: I’m proud of all my games, but I’m especially proud of Metal Gear Solid. It was my first big hit, and it’s the series I’m most known for.

Interviewer: What do you think is the most important thing for a game designer to remember?

Hideo Kojima: That it’s all about the player’s experience. You have to think about what the player wants and needs, and design the game around that.

Interviewer: What do you like to do in your free time?

Hideo Kojima: I like to watch movies, especially old movies. I also like to play video games, of course.

Interviewer: What games have you been playing?

Hideo Kojima: I’ve been playing a lot of Death Stranding and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. I’m also looking forward to the new Cyberpunk 2077 game.

Interviewer: Cyberpunk 2077 is already out, mate.

Hideo Kojima: Oh, really? I’ll have to check it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azUVu_0gGLWM2y00

Interviewer: What do you like about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice?

Hideo Kojima: I like the setting and the ninja action. I also like that it’s a game you can play over and over and still find new things to do.

Interviewer: What would you say are the main messages behind your games? What do you want people to take away from them?

Hideo Kojima: I want people to think about the things that are important to them. What do they value? What do they want to fight for? I want my games to make people think about these things.

Interviewer: Remember when you tweeted that your eggs benedict looks like boobies?

Hideo Kojima: I was just trying to be funny. I wasn’t trying to offend anyone.

Interviewer: Can you explain why hands are so important as a symbol in Death Stranding?

Hideo Kojima: I think hands are a very important part of the human body. They’re how we interact with the world around us. They’re how we express ourselves. And they’re also a symbol of life.

Interviewer: Which is better: PS5 or Xbox Series X?

Hideo Kojima: I don’t really have a preference. I think they’re both great consoles.

Interviewer: Good man. Console war stuff is pathetic, right?

Hideo Kojima: Yes, I think so.

Interviewer: Have you ever hidden in a cardboard box?

Hideo Kojima: Yes, I have. I did it when I was a kid. I would hide in a cardboard box and my friends would try to find me. It was great fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDyQv_0gGLWM2y00

Interviewer: How do you feel about Konami?

Hideo Kojima: I don’t really have any strong feelings about them. We parted ways amicably, and I wish them the best.

Interviewer: Why exactly did you split from Konami?

Hideo Kojima: I wanted to create my own studio so that I would have more creative freedom.

Interviewer: Why did Konami scrub your name from Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes if the split was amicable?

Hideo Kojima: I’m not sure. I guess they were just trying to distance themselves from me.

Interviewer: Why would they want to distance themselves from you?

Hideo Kojima: I don’t know. I guess they just don’t like my games.

Interviewer: How does that make you feel?

Hideo Kojima: It’s fine. I’m just focused on making the best games I can.

Interviewer: Who do you think is the best character you’ve created?

Hideo Kojima: I think it’s Solid Snake. He’s a great character, and I think people can relate to him.

Interviewer: Why do you think he’s relatable?

Hideo Kojima: I think it’s because he’s a very human character. He’s not perfect, and he makes mistakes. But he’s always trying to do the right thing, and I think people can respect that.

Interviewer: Would you consider kidnapping child soldiers as one of Snake’s mistakes?

Hideo Kojima: I’m not really sure. I just try to be cool about everything.

Interviewer: You were criticized for the character design of Quiet, a character who wears no clothes because she breathes through her skin. Do you think those criticisms were justified?

Hideo Kojima: I don’t really have an opinion on that. I just wanted to create a character that I thought was cool.

Interviewer: What do you think is cool about a character who’s nude and breathes through her skin?

Hideo Kojima: I just think it’s a cool concept.

Interviewer: Why are there so many jokes about poop in your games?

Hideo Kojima: I’m not sure. I guess I just like poop jokes.

Interviewer: What can poop jokes tell us about the human condition?

Hideo Kojima: They just make people laugh.

They sure do, AI Kojima. They sure do.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Persona 3, 4, and 5 will release on PS5 and Steam

No announcement during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase caught everyone off-guard like the Persona re-releases, and it seems these classics will land on more platforms than initially thought. Last week, Atlus quietly confirmed that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal are coming out for PlayStation platforms...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Metal Gear Solid 6: everything we know so far

Will Metal Gear Solid 6 ever become a reality? We're hoping so, despite the fact that it's been seven years since the release of Metal Gear Solid 5 and publisher Konami still hasn't announced that a new entry in its stealth series is in the works. The Metal Gear series...
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Flying Cars Thanks To New Mod | GameSpot News

Jack Humbert has fulfilled my dreams and created a mod called “Let There Be Flight” that lets players fly cars and bikes around Night City. And these aren’t your standard GTA cheat code looking flying cars, this mod has an animation for the wheels that turns them into thrusters.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Capcom Fighting Collection Review

Check out our Capcom Fighting Collection Review to see if it's a Sonic Boom of Sonic Bust! In this new fighting collection, ten games ranging from Street Fighter II all the way to versions of Vampire Savior (Darkstalkers 3) never before released outside of Japan come together with modern trappings such as rollback netcode and tons of museum art. Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix (Pocket Fighter in Japan), and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo are included as well as obscurities like Red Earth (Warzard in Japan) and Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness. Capcom included full soundtracks and even an in-game achievement system to augment the collection, known as Fighting Challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

New Resident Evil movie might get sequel thanks to VOD

Tom Hopper is currently gearing up for the release of The Umbrella Academy season three on June 22. And while discussing the fate of Luther and his fellow Hargreeves siblings, he has also found the time to speculate about the future of Resident Evil movies, following Welcome to Raccoon City which was released in 2021.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Character Design#Video Game
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Everything We Learned In Nintendo's Direct - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Many new details about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have been revealed as part of a special Nintendo Direct. From the core cast of six characters to their battle abilities and the world they live in, here's everything we've learned today. When Final Fantasy 16 was first revealed, many fans immediately assumed that it would follow in the footsteps of its predecessor and be a large-scale open-world RPG. According to producer Naoki Yoshida, though, that won't be the case. The sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red is being turned into a board game. Not be confused with the original Cyberpunk tabletop RPG, this miniatures board game lets you unplug and play Cyberpunk 2077 old-school-style. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Has a New Giveaway

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is celebrating the finale of its recent anime tie-in with a new giveaway. Players can obtain a variant version of the Baneful Fox Mask by logging into the game and claiming it via the Mystery Gift function. This Baneful Fox Mask is based off of the Shiny version of Hisuian Zorua and was added to the game to celebrate the end of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, a three episode mini-series set in the Hisui region. Pokemon: Hisuian Snow features a Shiny Hisuian Zorua. Notably, the original Baneful Fox mask was given away to early purchasers of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and was only removed from Mystery Gift a few weeks ago. You can check out the new mask below:
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade becomes the second-biggest Final Fantasy game on Steam

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade now has the second-highest concurrent player peak on Steam out of all the Final Fantasy games. As first reported by Twitter user BenjiSales over the past weekend, the Steam launch of Square Enix's remake has been a resounding success. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade peaked at precisely 13,803 players over the past weekend, putting it second in all-time Final Fantasy concurrent players on the platform, behind only Final Fantasy 15 with 29,498 players.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ComicBook

Ghost of Tsushima 2 for PS5 Seemingly Leaked

It looks like Sucker Punch Productions is working on Ghost of Tsushima. Amid rumors that Sly Cooper is coming back, it looks like even if these rumors are true, it's not going to be via Sucker Punch, the original developer behind the series. Why? Because it looks like the studio is working on a sequel to its 2020 hit, Ghost of Tsushima, and it's known to be a one-game studio. The samurai game both sold well and reviewed well, so it's not very surprising to see that it's seemingly getting a sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

In a world where even the smallest audiences are being catered to with sequels like Neo: The World Ends With you and No More Heroes 3, there’s basically no game that doesn’t have a chance to come back in some form. In one of the latest examples, a small but passionate fanbase has been waiting patiently for a sequel to the very ambitious Dragon’s Dogma. This action RPG came out next to some stiff competition in 2012, and despite having some great mechanics and systems plus a re-release, it never hit mainstream success. With the creator and director moving on to work on other games, this series was presumed dead for a long time.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy