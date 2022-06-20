Fall Guys: Free For All launch times for Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is finally making its way to Xbox and Nintendo Switch tomorrow, June 21, as we announced in our Fall Guys: Free For All release date guide before. But now we finally have confirmed on what time you should be able to download and start playing the game on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store, if that’s something you’re hoping to do.

We’ll have all the launch times listed below, so get ready to download Fall Guys for free and play with friends tomorrow.

Fall Guys: Free For All Xbox and Nintendo Switch launch times

Below you’ll find the launch times for Fall Guys: Free For All in your local time zone. The file size for Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions has not been confirmed yet, but it shouldn’t ruin your storage space too much.

Remember that the game will also be available on the Epic Games Store, even if you’ve already purchased on Steam, and we have more details on how to carry over your data in our original Fall Guys F2P guide.

PDT : 4am.

: 4am. EDT : 7am.

: 7am. BST : 12pm.

: 12pm. CEST : 1pm.

: 1pm. IST : 4:30pm.

: 4:30pm. CST : 7pm.

: 7pm. JST : 8pm.

: 8pm. AEST : 9pm.

: 9pm. NZST: 11pm.

It’s happening at the same time on the same day globally, as far as we’re aware, so everyone will be able to jump on and play. Let’s hope the servers survive a test like that.

Written by GLHF.