Brazilian police recover speedboat used by murdered British journalist Dom Philips and his guide after cops were led there by a third suspect

The boat used by killed British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira to travel Brazil's Amazon was found on Sunday night.

The Civil Police said the suspects placed sink sandbags before sinking the speedboat 65 feet deep under and 98 feet to the right of the Itacoai River shore in the Amazon rainforest near the northern town of Cachoeira.

Investigators were led to the site of the boat by Jeferson da Silva, or 'Pelado da Dinha', after he turned himself in to the police Saturday.

It took police divers approximately five hours to locate the boat. Authorities also recovered the vessel’s engine and four drums.

A team of Brazilian police divers recovered the speedboat that was used by British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira to travel Brazil's Amazon before they were killed. The duo were reported missing June 5 and authorities found their bodies last Wednesday hours after Amarildo ‘Pelado’ Oliveira, 41, confessed to shooting Phillips and Pereira and led investigators to the forest where they were buried near the Itacoai River in Atalaia do Norte
British freelance journalist Dom Phillips was killed in Brazil's Amazon region while doing research for a book
Bruno Pereira (pictured) the former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai, was found dead last Wednesday after his confessed killer Amarildo ‘Pelado’ Oliveira led police to his body

Phillips, a 57-year-old freelance reporter, was doing research for a book on the trip with the 41-year-old Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai.

They were reported missing on June 5 after traveling together by boat through the Javari Valley, a remote region bordering Peru and Colombia.

Amarildo ‘Pelado’ Oliveira, 41, who had been under arrest on a firearm ammunition possession charge since June 7 and was held in temporary custody as part of the investigation, confessed to shooting Phillips and Pereria last Wednesday.

He led the Federal Police to a forest near the Itacoai River in the municipality of Atalaia do Norte, where the bodies of the duo were found buried following his confession.

His brother, Oseney Oliveira, 41, was also arrested last Tuesday. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the fisherman shot both men or helped bury them

Jefferson da Silva was placed in temporary custody after he turned himself in to the police Saturday for in involvement in the murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira
Amarildo ‘Pelado’ da Costa admitted to the police last Wednesday that he shot dead British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira
Police divers recovered the speedboat's engine as well as three drums on Sunday night

Dental exams were used to identify Phillips on Friday and Pereira on Saturday.

An autopsy showed Pereira was shot twice in the chest and once in head. Phillips was shot once in the chest.

According to police, both were shot with hunting ammunition.

Shock at their fate has echoed across Brazil and around the world, highlighting the overhaul of indigenous agency Funai under President Jair Bolsonaro, along with a rising tide of violence and criminal incursions on native lands.

A police diver is helped on to a boat Sunday evening moments after the speedboat used by British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira was recovered 
Brazilian authorities drag the speedboat to the shore on Sunday night after one of the three suspects linked to the murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira led investigators to the spot where the vessel was sunk
Jeferson da Silva is escorted by a police officer at a port in Atalaia do Norte, Brazil, after leading investigators to the sunken boat belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira

Authorities have said a main line of the police investigation into the disappearances has pointed to an international network that pays poor fishermen to fish illegally in the Javari Valley reserve, which is Brazil’s second-largest indigenous territory.

Pereira, who previously led Funai, took part in several operations against illegal fishing.

British freelance journalist Dom Phillips visits Roraima State, Brazil, on November 16, 2019

In such operations, as a rule the fishing gear is seized or destroyed, while the fishermen are fined and briefly detained. Only the indigenous can legally fish in their territories.

While some police, the mayor and others in the region link the men’s disappearances to the “fish mafia”, federal police have not ruled out other lines of investigation, such as drug trafficking.

The case has put a global magnifying glass on violence in the Amazon.

