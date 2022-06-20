Brazilian police recover speedboat used by murdered British journalist Dom Philips and his guide after cops were led there by a third suspect
The boat used by killed British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira to travel Brazil's Amazon was found on Sunday night.
The Civil Police said the suspects placed sink sandbags before sinking the speedboat 65 feet deep under and 98 feet to the right of the Itacoai River shore in the Amazon rainforest near the northern town of Cachoeira.
Investigators were led to the site of the boat by Jeferson da Silva, or 'Pelado da Dinha', after he turned himself in to the police Saturday.
It took police divers approximately five hours to locate the boat. Authorities also recovered the vessel’s engine and four drums.
Phillips, a 57-year-old freelance reporter, was doing research for a book on the trip with the 41-year-old Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai.
They were reported missing on June 5 after traveling together by boat through the Javari Valley, a remote region bordering Peru and Colombia.
Amarildo ‘Pelado’ Oliveira, 41, who had been under arrest on a firearm ammunition possession charge since June 7 and was held in temporary custody as part of the investigation, confessed to shooting Phillips and Pereria last Wednesday.
He led the Federal Police to a forest near the Itacoai River in the municipality of Atalaia do Norte, where the bodies of the duo were found buried following his confession.
His brother, Oseney Oliveira, 41, was also arrested last Tuesday. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the fisherman shot both men or helped bury them
Dental exams were used to identify Phillips on Friday and Pereira on Saturday.
An autopsy showed Pereira was shot twice in the chest and once in head. Phillips was shot once in the chest.
According to police, both were shot with hunting ammunition.
Shock at their fate has echoed across Brazil and around the world, highlighting the overhaul of indigenous agency Funai under President Jair Bolsonaro, along with a rising tide of violence and criminal incursions on native lands.
Authorities have said a main line of the police investigation into the disappearances has pointed to an international network that pays poor fishermen to fish illegally in the Javari Valley reserve, which is Brazil’s second-largest indigenous territory.
Pereira, who previously led Funai, took part in several operations against illegal fishing.
In such operations, as a rule the fishing gear is seized or destroyed, while the fishermen are fined and briefly detained. Only the indigenous can legally fish in their territories.
While some police, the mayor and others in the region link the men’s disappearances to the “fish mafia”, federal police have not ruled out other lines of investigation, such as drug trafficking.
The case has put a global magnifying glass on violence in the Amazon.
Comments / 1