Tranquil Holland Michigan is About to get ‘Dark’ in New Nicole Kidman Movie

By Lisa Marie
 3 days ago
Every small town has a secret, and Holland, Michigan is no exception. The peaceful city known for its whimsical Tulip Festival is about to show its "dark side" in a new movie starring Nicole Kidman. The Academy Award-winning actress is set to star in a thriller Holland, Michigan according...

