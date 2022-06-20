Silver Alert canceled for 61-year-old man in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking the public for help to find the person who drove into a motorcyclist earlier this month and fled the scene. Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his motorcycle home on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard on June 3 around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by another vehicle, according to police.

DURHAM, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO