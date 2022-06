Legislation cosponsored by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) is elevating care standards at animal shelters and animal rescue organizations in New York State. The measure passed at the end of May in both the House and Senate as part of the final actions of the legislative session in Albany, gives shelters a set of standards for everyone to follow to make sure abandoned and surrendered dogs and cats get the same quality of housing, veterinary care and nourishment at all facilities operating in the Empire State.

