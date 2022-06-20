ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Watch: Every John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match, ever: WWE Playlist

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch every time John Cena and Brock Lesnar collided...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
stillrealtous.com

Possible Reason Why WWE Pulled Rhea Ripley From Title Match At Money In The Bank

Rhea Ripley earned the right to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank, but this week Belair announced on Raw that Rhea Ripley has been pulled from the title match because she’s not medically cleared to compete. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella,...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
John Cena
Wrestling World

How long was Brock Lesnar's return planned?

As we know, Brock Lesnar returned to the rings in the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, after a long hiatus following the defeat he suffered at the hands of Roman Reigns in April at Wrestlemania 38. The Beast is back at the end of the show trying to peacefully offer his hand to Tribal Chief, who accepted it, but then, in full Lesnar style, the whole Bloodline got a nice F5 and was knocked out to confirm once again all its power.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts To Brock Lesnar Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam 2022

“The Tribal Chief” is ready to deliver one last beating to “The Beast Incarnate” at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”. Following the announcement of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022 on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, “The Head of the Table” took to social media to comment on the match.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

John Cena Is Making History: WWE World Reacts

John Cena is arguably the GOAT when it comes to his exploits in the ring, but his legacy off of it is even more special. On Sunday, the WWE continued its #CenaMonth by sharing that the superstar wrestler has granted more wishes through the Make-A-Wish foundation than any other celebrity at 650-plus.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Get Well Soon: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Upcoming Amputations

That’s never good to hear. A lot of wrestlers have stepped into the ring over the years and several of them have had quite the success. However, there are only a few who reach the very top levels and become legends. These are names that almost any wrestling fan knows and it can be sad to see them have health issues later in life. Unfortunately that is the case again, and now it is fairly serious.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Pck#Combat
ComicBook

WWE: Scrapped Plans Revealed for New Member of Roman Reigns' The Bloodline Faction

Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph "Sefa" Fatu, signed with WWE back in August 2021 and arrived on the NXT roster that November. He has since established himself as one of the more promising stars on the NXT 2.0 brand as a contender for the NXT North American Championship, but many fans are simply waiting for him to jump to WWE's main roster and align with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and cousin Roman Reigns as a member of The Bloodline faction. Sikoa revealed in a new interview with BT Sport this week that WWE considered shooting him right up to the main roster to be the group's newest member, but that quickly changed.
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair pays tribute to Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is unanimously recognized as one of the best performers of all time, even if his attitude has not always won the approval of the public and other wrestlers. HBK is a four-time world champion, having captured the WWF Championship three times and the heavyweight title once. He also...
WWE
411mania.com

Vince McMahon Appears On Raw, Hypes John Cena’s Return

Vince McMahon made his second WWE TV appearance in a week, showing up on tonight’s WWE Raw to hype John Cena’s return. McMahon appeared on tonight’s show after appearing on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, his second consecutive appearance since he stepped down as Chairman and CEO due to the investigation by WWE’s Board of Directors into allegations he paid a $3 million hush payment to a former employee that he had an affair with.
WWE
Yardbarker

Steph Curry goes viral for mic drop moment at Warriors' parade

Steph Curry was having a grand time at the Golden State Warriors’ victory parade Monday, and it certainly showed. The Warriors star gave a pretty hilarious interview on local television, but it was how he closed it that got the most attention. Curry was asked to give one last rendition of his famous “night night” celebration. Not only did he do it, but he even dropped the mic while doing so.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Raw Star Off Money In The Bank

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw kicked off with a shocking announcement from the Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair. According to the EST of WWE, Rhea Ripley will “not be medically cleared to compete” at WWE “Money In The Bank” on July 2, 2022. Due to her absence, a new #1 contender will have to be determined to compete against Belair at the Premium Live Event, so the first match this evening will be a fatal-5-way between Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Asuka, & Becky Lynch, with the winner advancing to a Raw Women’s Title Match at MITB.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Responds to Headline Saying He Might Be On a Better Run Than Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has never been one to doubt himself, and he recently offered a correction to a headline suggesting he might be on a better run than Roman Reigns. The New York Post ran an article that read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” arguing that Rollins’ current run is on the level or even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins saw the article and shared it — with one suggestion.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Ezekiel And Elias Segment On WWE Raw

WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it. Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (6/20)

As the Road to Money In the Bank continues, tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Riddle is being advertised by the arena and the WWE Events website for tonight’s show, just days after losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is advertised in the arena as a dark main event.
LINCOLN, NE
Wrestling World

Has WWE invested too much in Roman Reigns?

In recent months, Roman Reigns has gone to consolidate his reign as WWE World Champion in a very important way, with the victory of Wrestlemania 38 which even led him to snatch the belt of WWE Champion from the Beast of the company: Brock Lesnar, starting thus a great new reign as the undisputed champion of the McMahon-owned federation, having spent over 600 days as an unbeaten Universal Champion.
WWE
PWMania

Latest Update on Charlotte Flair, Possible WWE Return Date

Charlotte Flair is set to appear at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in the “I Quit!” match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, Flair has been out of action. After that match, WWE stated that Flair had broken her arm and would be out indefinitely, but she was actually written out of the storylines so she could marry Andrade El Idolo of AEW. On May 27, they married in Mexico.
RALEIGH, NC
PWMania

News and Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Riddle’s appearance on tonight’s RAW is being advertised on the WWE Events website and at the arena, as PWMania.com previously reported. He is slated to wrestle Seth Rollins in his hometown, but it appears that he will not be performing on television tonight. According to a new report...
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Riddle isn't ready yet

Money In The Bank Qualifying match: Raquel Rodriguez vs Shayna Baszler. A little slow ending, with Shayna trying the Kirifuda Clutch completely at random, but Rodriguez avoids putting her rival on the corner and ... ONE-HANDED POWERBOMB!. .. 1 ... 2 ... 3! Raquel is the second qualifier for the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy