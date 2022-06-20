Watch: Every John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match, ever: WWE Playlist

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw kicked off with a shocking announcement from the Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair. According to the EST of WWE, Rhea Ripley will “not be medically cleared to compete” at WWE “Money In The Bank” on July 2, 2022. Due to her absence, a new #1 contender will have to be determined to compete against Belair at the Premium Live Event, so the first match this evening will be a fatal-5-way between Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Asuka, & Becky Lynch, with the winner advancing to a Raw Women’s Title Match at MITB.
Comments / 0