83 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

As we begin the first week of the Arizona Cardinals’ summer break before the start of training camp at the end of July, there are 83 days until their regular-season opener.

In 83 days, they will take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 1.

No. 83 now belongs to receiver Greg Dortch. Below, you can see him and other players over the years to wear No. 83.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

© (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

© Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK