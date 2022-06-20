ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Motorcyclist killed in Petaluma crash near SMART train railroad crossing

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETALUMA -- A man died Sunday night in Petaluma after his motorcycle crashed on West Payran Street, according to a news release early Monday from Petaluma Police Department. Officers were dispatched at 8:02 p.m. to...

www.cbsnews.com

L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Head-On Crash on Vanden Road [Fairfield, CA]

The collision happened in the area of Vanden Road between the Leisure Town Road traffic circle and Cannon Road, between Vacaville and Fairfield. Preliminary investigations said that a driver failed to stay on track and crossed a double yellow line, crashing head-on into a car carrier. Eventually, first responders arrived...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Lake County News

CHP arrests driver for fatal Sunday hit-and-run

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that it has arrested a Clearlake Oaks man for a Sunday morning hit-and-run that killed a Northshore woman. William Len, 47, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from the CHP’s Clear Lake Area office.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

38-Year-Old Identified as Deceased Motorcyclist in West Petaluma

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a solo crash in west Petaluma on Sunday night. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Evans of Petaluma crashed near a SMART train crossing. Investigators believe he may have hit a concrete median just before the crossing, throwing him off the motorcycle. The bike then collided with a power pole, knocking out power to the rail crossing. Evans died at the scene.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma man dies in solo motorcycle crash

(BCN) — A man died Sunday night in Petaluma after his motorcycle crashed on West Payran Street, according to a news release early Monday from Petaluma Police Department. Officers were dispatched at 8:02 p.m. to the collision and were told by witnesses that the motorcycle was east bound from Magnolia Avenue and crashed near the […]
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Motorcycle Driver Dead After Crashing at Petaluma Intersection

A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing near a SMART railroad crossing in Petaluma. Police were called to the scene of the crash on Payran Street last night where they found the ejected driver and the crashed motorcycle. It appears that he was driving eastbound from Magnolia Street and may have struck the yellow raised concrete median just before the railroad crossing, and then was ejected from the bike. The motorcycle then struck a power pole knocking out power to the railroad crossing. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and no trains were approaching. Paramedics attempted life saving measures on the driver but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His identity isn’t being released until family are notified. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California father, son identified in fatal rafting accident

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River. John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
BERKELEY, CA
ksro.com

More Information on Illegal Sideshows in Santa Rosa

There’s some new information about a series of sideshows that caused chaos around Santa Rosa late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police now confirm there were six illegal sideshows in all. The largest and most eventful was at the intersection of Summerfield Road and Hoen Avenue. There were 150 vehicles, 250 spectators, and reports of fireworks, gunshots, and people hanging from spinning cars. It’s also the site where two people were assaulted by spectators, and a Corvette was totaled in a fire. The Santa Rosa Police Department and City Manager are developing an ordinance that would punish people for watching a sideshow. It could be ready by the end of this year.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Firearm Recovered in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

A Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to a recovery of a firearm. On Sunday night, an officer stopped a speeding vehicle in the area of 2695 Santa Rosa Avenue. One of the occupants informed the officer that there was a firearm concealed in the vehicle. A 9mm Berretta handgun was found under the front passenger seat. The driver, 30-year-old Armando Garcia-Adame, admitted the gun belonged to him but it was not registered in his name. He was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm by a non-registered person.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Two Assaulted and Two Cars Burned at Sideshows in Santa Rosa

A series of illegal sideshows made for a chaotic Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Santa Rosa. Police received reports of shots fired, fireworks being launched, threats being made with a gun, two bystanders getting assaulted, and two cars on fire. The largest sideshow featured about 150 vehicles and 250 spectators in east Santa Rosa, just before midnight Saturday. That’s where two people were reportedly assaulted by fellow spectators. They were not seriously hurt. The first car fire of the night happened at Stony Point Road and Todd Avenue. The second happened at Frazier Avenue and Petaluma Hill Road. Police say spectators there started climbing on a fire engine after it arrived and taking pictures and videos of themselves.
SANTA ROSA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Brian Ortiz Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Laurel Road [Oakley, CA]

38-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident on Harvest Circle. The incident happened around 4:10 p.m., near the intersection of Laurel Road and Harvest Circle. According to reports, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck an SUV that pulled out in front of him. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced 38-year-old Ortiz, dead at the scene.
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery and extortion in the North Bay

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of murder, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says. Juan Martinez, 33, was taken into custody by detectives on Tuesday for the shooting death of a man who was missing for more than a week, officials said. The victim in this case, an unidentified Windsor man, was reported missing June 13 to Santa Rosa police.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Armed robbers in Danville targeted women in Bentley

DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbor exchanges gunfire with robbery suspects in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Calif. - Police in Danville are investigating a robbery on Tuesday. Officials say there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbery suspects and a neighbor. Police responded to reports of shots fired on Hartford Road between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo at around 5:48 p.m. Residents were advised to avoid the area. Police said several suspects, armed with handguns, attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block of Hartford Rd.
DANVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma Sheriff Helicopter Rescues Injured Man Along Mendocino Coast

A man who fell from a cliff on the Mendocino County coastline is recovering after being rescued via the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter. The man was reported injured in Manchester at about 11:30 Sunday morning. He had a broken leg and was stranded at the bottom of the cliff in a secluded cove. A rescuer descended from the chopper on a 100-foot line to get to the man, while a Redwood fire paramedic swam to shore to help him. The helicopter lifted all three people from the beach to a nearby parking lot. The patient was then transported to a hospital.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to deadly alleged DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A San Mateo woman accused of driving under the influence of alcohol in connection to a deadly crash on Highway 58 pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and other charges. Ayana Council, 27, is held without bail and due back in court July 1. A prosecutor said Council has two […]
SAN MATEO, CA
crimevoice.com

Petaluma PD: Man allegedly hid camera in bathroom litter box

Originally published as a Petaluma Police Department Nixle post:. “On Tuesday, June 15th, at 6:40 PM, Petaluma PD officers were dispatched to residence in East Petaluma. The resident was hosting a graduation party for their 17-year-old student. During the party, a Go Pro camera was found discreetly hidden in a cat litter box in the bathroom.
PETALUMA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: G-string dog walker covered ‘just enough’

June 9 – 15, 2022. Covered Barely: Citizens reported a man walking his dog on Bridgeway dressed only in a G-string. Later calls described it as a “white rag” just barely covering his private parts. Police checked it out and determined that the man was “covered up just enough.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA

