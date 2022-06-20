Motorcyclist killed in Petaluma crash near SMART train railroad crossing

There’s some new information about a series of sideshows that caused chaos around Santa Rosa late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police now confirm there were six illegal sideshows in all. The largest and most eventful was at the intersection of Summerfield Road and Hoen Avenue. There were 150 vehicles, 250 spectators, and reports of fireworks, gunshots, and people hanging from spinning cars. It’s also the site where two people were assaulted by spectators, and a Corvette was totaled in a fire. The Santa Rosa Police Department and City Manager are developing an ordinance that would punish people for watching a sideshow. It could be ready by the end of this year.
