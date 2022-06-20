ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Pets or People Afraid of Fireworks, Here’s What You Can Do Instead

By Laura Bradshaw
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 4th of July holiday is coming up which means lots of celebrations, BBQs, family gatherings, town celebrations and all of these things will usually include fireworks of some sort. While most people look forward to this and have their "oohs and ahhs" all ready to go. But for...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dogstodays.com

Here’s How Dogs Express Sadness

For dog lovers, having an active, cheerful, and cheerful dog is a joy. This can indicate the dog is in good health, both physically and mentally. However, not only humans; in fact, dogs can feel sadness. Various factors can cause a dog to feel sad. Starting from a new environment,...
PETS
LIVESTRONG.com

Meet Scooby- All He Wants Is To Be With His People

Grey Face Rescue has a star on its hands. This amazing dog has spent way too much time in foster care, and it's time for him to find his perfect home. If you are looking for the sweetest boy who loves being always near his people, Scooby is the dog for you.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
dailyphew.com

Kind Man Saves 950 Dogs That Were Abandoned And Left To Die

“In Romania, people do not spay or neuter their pets and thousand of animals are abandoned and left to die a horrible death in public shelters, hit by cars of tortured and killed by monsters who think this is the only way to deal with those who cannot protect themselves.”
ANIMALS
1390 Granite City Sports

47 Cats Rescued From a Hot Car at a Rest Stop in Minnesota

Animals in cars. I just can't. I'm talking when I see one dog in a hot car or something, you have to wonder what the owner is thinking. I know that sometimes people are traveling somewhere, and they just run into a convenience store quickly to buy a coffee or some other item. They are away from their vehicle for no more than a few minutes. The animal in the car is probably fine, but the optics are horrible. People feel compelled to call animal control or some other service to call out the driver for leaving their pet in a possible hot vehicle.
HARRIS, MN
dogstodays.com

8 Signs of a Happy Pet Dog

For you dog owners, of course, it is very important to know some of the signs given by dogs through gestures. This is so that you can do the right treatment for your pet dog’s physical and mental health. Of course, you will easily know when your dog is under stress or depression. Usually, this will be marked by changes in appetite to become more aggressive or quiet.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
dailyphew.com

All The Animals That Meet This Guy Immediately Become His Best Friends

Allan Dixon is an Irish photographer and explorer who has become well-known across the world for his unique and outgoing approach to animal interaction. Capturing the feelings of the animals in a photograph is a part of his job. His fame has grown to the point that his fans lovingly...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
PTSD
1390 Granite City Sports

Guys, Are You Turning Into Your Father?

According to a new survey, men start turning into their father at around the age of 37. I can tell you it gets more and more apparent as the years go by. I imagine there are those guys that the last thing they want is to turn into their father but I'd really have no objection. My dad was a great guy. in fact, he was probably one of the funniest people I've ever known.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pethelpful.com

My Cats Purr and Knead Me: Why Do They Do That?

Like most people I'm curious, and interested in strange factoids. Therefore, I sometimes do research on unusual topics to find answers. I've been a cat lover since I was a kid. When I was a youngster, we had a lot of cats. I was always entertained by them and admired the fact that they were all, in some way, sassy. They truly are independent creatures, and they hardly seem domesticated. In fact, that's what distinguishes them from dogs: dogs are bred to work for people, cats are bred to look cool. So they have remained cool through the ages.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of the Moment a Rescued Parrot Starts to Trust His New Owners Is So Beautiful

Rescuing animals can be extremely difficult. We all know that when you rescue an animal, you’re saving them and taking them into loving homes, but often times, they don’t know that. They can be very hesitant and scared. After all, most of them have been neglected their whole life. So when your rescue pet does come around and start to trust you, it means the absolute world.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Why Did My Dog Attack My Pet Bird?

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. If your dog attacked your pet bird, you are likely feeling terrible. Even if your pet bird turns out to be fine, the experience was certainly scary and worrisome. Perhaps, you...
ANIMALS
DogTime

Do’s And Don’ts Of ‘Take Your Dog To Work Day’

Business goes to the dogs on the Friday after Father's Day each year as workplaces across the country celebrate Take Your Dog To Work Day. But before you put a tie around your pup's neck and print out an employee badge for Fido, take some common-sense steps to help the workday go smoothly for all involved. The post Do’s And Don’ts Of ‘Take Your Dog To Work Day’ appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy