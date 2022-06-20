Missing Salt Lake City boy located

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Most children under the age of five were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time in Utah on Tuesday. “I’m an immunologist so I’ve been waiting a very long time to be able to get her protected,” said Keke Fairfax, who brought her 4-year-old daughter, Viola, to the Salt Lake Public Health Center to get the shot.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO