ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Rangers man Arthur Numan picks his best team-mate XI – but has to choose between Romario, Ronaldo and Dennis Bergkamp up front

By Arthur Renard
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

With spells for Rangers, PSV and the Dutch national side, Arthur Numan certainly lined up with some top players in his time.

Still, Numan picked himself when it came to asking him for his Perfect XI . Good on the lad – it's good to back yourself, after all.

We sat down to ask the former left-back who else he would pick in his side…

Former Rangers, PSV and Netherlands star Arthur Numan picks his Perfect XI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEA8n_0gGJzKbZ00

(Image credit: Future)

Goalkeeper: Edwin van der Sar

“Edwin was really focused and able to coach his team-mates so well. With his height, he was a massive presence in the penalty area – whenever he caught the ball, he wouldn’t waste any time bringing it back into play. He knew where all the outfield players were on the pitch, making him excellent in transition.”

Right-back: Berry van Aerle

“A real team player who gave 100 per cent in every single game. Perhaps not many people would choose him, but I would – Berry was an underrated footballer and always on top of things defensively. He was very successful too, winning five league titles and a European Cup at PSV, plus the European Championship with Holland [in 1988].”

Centre-back: Jaap Stam

“In his prime, he was one of the world’s best defenders: a rock at the back, and someone you could rely on blindly. Jaap was powerful, quick and gave his all from the first minute to the last. As much of a terrier as he was on the pitch, though, he was extremely calm off the field. I got on really well with him at PSV, and we’d often go for dinner together.”

Centre-back: Frank de Boer

“A player with a great overview of games. He was tactically strong and brilliant at directing teams from the back – a quality which made him suitable to become a coach. Frank was especially good at crossing the field in a kind of sweeper position.”

Left-back: Arthur Numan

“Of course I’m in this team! At PSV, I started in an attacking role on the left wing, but gradually converted to left-back. I was one of the first to play in a wing-back role, which is far more common nowadays – I was one of the forerunners! I was given the freedom to get forward, make overlapping runs and build play from the back, which suited my game. I was a stronger player offensively than defensively.”

Defensive midfield: Phillip Cocu

“Phillip balanced the midfield incredibly well, could score goals and was very vocal on the pitch. I played alongside him for many years at PSV and in the Dutch national team, and we enjoyed some superb link-up play. When I made forward runs, he covered in defence.”

Right-midfield: Gerald Vanenberg

“Genuinely, Gerald was the most technically gifted footballer I ever played with – he was amazing at PSV. The way he could turn, twist and dribble... he was such a great player.”

Left-midfield: Marc Overmars

“Marc’s blistering pace made him dangerous. I always knew exactly when he was making a run and when to play him the ball, having been a left-winger myself. I just instantly felt when he was going inside or out.”

Attacking midfield: Ronald de Boer

“Ronald would definitely be the No.10 in my team. I played with him in many Dutch youth sides, the national team and at Twente and Rangers. He was a really creative player with scoring ability, but equally as good at setting up his team-mates.”

Centre-forward: Romario

“It was partly because of him that I decided to join PSV [in 1992], as he recommended me in the media. He was very smart as a player. Sometimes you thought you had him under control, but then out of nothing he’d sneak in behind the defence. Romario was quick with his feet, had great ball control and could turn away from opponents in a flash.”

Centre-forward: Ronaldo

“Ronaldo came to PSV when he was only 17, but it was clear he was in a special class. He’d find an extra gear when he was already accelerating at top speed. In one match, he beat about four or five players and it seemed like he was gliding past wooden dolls. Off the pitch he was a friendly guy, easy going, always with a smile on his face.”

Manager: Dick Advocaat

“I worked with him for many years, for club and country. He’s a winner who always gave 110 per cent. Even now, I see the same man as 30 years ago: always hands-on, always focused.”

Substitutes

Wim Jonk

Clarence Seedorf

Dennis Bergkamp

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Sadio Mane Reveals The Two Players Who Can Replace Him At Liverpool

Sadio Mane was officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player earlier today, but he made sure he paid homage to his former club beforehand in a touching interview. Speaking to the club’s official website, Mané revealed he’ll now be “Liverpool’s No. 1 fan” describing the Merseyside outfit as “the best club in the world.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Serie A club still refusing to sell their key man to Juventus

Juventus is still in the market for a new attacker as it appears more likely that Alvaro Morata will not return to the club. The Spaniard spent the last two campaigns at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico de Madrid and the Spanish side has asked Juve to pay 35m euros to make the move permanent.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Numan
Person
Phillip Cocu
Person
Dennis Bergkamp
Person
Jaap Stam
Person
Marc Overmars
Person
Dick Advocaat
The US Sun

Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Inter ‘AGREE’ Lukaku loan deal, Bruce Buck and Marina to LEAVE, new Sterling bid ‘imminent’

MARINA Granovskaia is set to leave Chelsea FC this summer as the London club continue their massive structural shake-up. The former chief assistant to Roman Abramovich will vacate her position, with Todd Boehly to take care of transfer negotiations. The news comes soon after the announcement that chairman Bruce Buck...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo worried about Manchester United’s transfer efforts

According to Manu Sainz the 37 year old football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is worried at Manchester United’s lack of activity in the transfer market. Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned about the transfers Manchester United’s rivals have made and worried about United’s inactivity in the market. He does not want to spend one of his final years at the elite level with no chance of fighting for any titles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Dutch
The US Sun

Man Utd and Chelsea ‘battle for transfer guru Edwards’ after chief who signed Mane, Van Dijk and Salah leaves Liverpool

MANCHESTER UNITED and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Liverpool’s former transfer guru Michael Edwards. Both Premier League clubs are looking to revamp their recruitment operations this summer. And according to the Daily Mail, both United and Chelsea are interested in acquiring ex-Liverpool transfer guru Edwards' services. Edwards' previous track...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Giggs STEPS DOWN as Wales boss while awaiting trial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend with former Man United winger keen to avoid disrupting his country's preparation for their first World Cup appearance since 1958

Ryan Giggs is to step down as Wales manager. The Manchester United legend – who temporarily left the role after being charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend – is to announce his decision in the coming days, as revealed by Mail+. Talks with FAW officials have been ongoing, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus emerges as an option for PSG superstar

Juventus has emerged as an option for Brazilian superstar, Neymar, who could be offloaded by PSG this summer. The attacker has been one of the finest players in the world in the last decade, but his performances have not been so good in the past few seasons. PSG wants individuals...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Como wants to sign 23-year-old Juventus man

Como is interested in a move for Filippo Delli Carri ahead of the upcoming league season. The 23-year-old defender spent the last campaign on loan at Salernitana where he played a handful of games. For his development sake, he is likely to be shipped out on loan again and Como...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ronaldinho’s spectacular free-kick that knocked England out of the World Cup 20 years ago

Ronaldinho scored a spectacular free-kick to knock England out of the World Cup 20 years ago today (21 June).The football legend netted Brazil’s second goal of the game to give his nation a 2-1 lead in the quarter-final after Michael Owen had opened the scoring.Ronaldinho was sent off just seven minutes after his iconic strike for a foul on Danny Mills.But it was for his stunning goal that the game is still remembered, as the Samba star cheekily chipped David Seaman to send his country into the semi-finals.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Billy Vunipola’s Premiership final performance sealed England recall, Eddie Jones saysGary Lineker says he suffered racist abuse during career because of ‘darkish skin’Ryan Giggs announces he is stepping down as Wales manager
PREMIER LEAGUE
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2
Followers
82
Post
118
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy