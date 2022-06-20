ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal report: Leeds star set for Gunners move after losing patience with Barcelona

By Alasdair Mackenzie
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

Leeds United winger Raphinha is on the verge of completing a move to Arsenal, according to reports, after the Brazilian ran out of patience with Barcelona.

The Selecao star has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer, after helping Leeds achieve Premier League survival.

Barca have shown interest in the 25-year-old, who they see as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele if he leaves at the end of his contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYcdK_0gGJzJiq00

(Image credit: PA)

But Goal reports that the Spanish side aren’t yet able to afford a move and Raphinha has grown tired of waiting.

Arsenal have taken advantage by making him a more lucrative offer, and they are expected to complete the signing this week.

Leeds want £50 million for the Brazil international, who scored 11 Premier League goals in 35 games in 2021/22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaMUg_0gGJzJiq00

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal have been very active in the market already this summer, completing moves for Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

Another name on their hit-list is Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, but a report on Monday said Tottenham are planning to hijack a deal.

City value the Brazilian at around £50m and he is Mikel Arteta’s top target to replace the departed Alexandre Lacazette, but Spurs hope to tempt the player with the prospect of Champions League football.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are busy in the transfer market already – and have reportedly already tied up their first deal of the window according to reports.

The search for a striker is ongoing. Gabriel Jesus is still a huge rumour, with the Gunners set to offer him a huge pay rise – though there may yet be stumbling blocks . Gianluca Scamacca remains the Plan B for Arsenal, though both Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Juventus star Alvaro Morata have been touted .

In midfield, Carney Chukuemeka of Aston Villa, long-term target Houssem Aouar , Serie A star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Leicester City schemer Youri Tielemans are on the radar. The north Londoners apparently remain confident of convincing Bukayo Saka to stay , too.

