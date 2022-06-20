ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MO

WATCH: Dog turns on stovetop, starts fire in home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOKeF_0gGJqdvn00

( WFLA ) — A home in Parkville, Missouri went up in flames when a dog accidentally pawed the touch controls of a stovetop burner and sparked the fire.

Chris Denney, division chief with the Southern Platte Fire Protection District, told Storyful that the dog put its paws on the cooktop and activated the touch controls, igniting a pan that had leftovers in it.

Kidnapped FL man drives erratically to attract police

Fire crews rescued two dogs from the home and extinguished the flames, Denney added. There were no injuries in the blaze.

“New appliances are being seen with touch controls that activate by the simple touch of a finger. An animal’s paw can also activate these types of controls.”

Authorities urged homeowners to enable safety features to prevent animals or children from accessing dangerous appliances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

16 dogs rescued in KCK from ‘horrific conditions’

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Sixteen rescued dogs are recovering at KCK Animal Services. Rescuers say the dogs were freed from horrific conditions after they were left to live alone in the woods. KCK Animal Services Director Ashley Scott says the dogs are adjusting incredibly well and will soon be...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkville, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Parkville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Fl#Nexstar Media Inc
lawrencekstimes.com

Person killed in crash was Lawrence man, 33

The driver who was killed in a crash early Sunday was Michael Travis “Gibby” Gibbons, 33, of Lawrence. Lawrence police said they were dispatched to a vehicle crashed into a light pole around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at 31st Street and Atchison Avenue. Officers found that a vehicle had...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr. David Clark Tuesday. Just after 10 a.m., Sue Moon arrived to the scene of agents swarming the area outside of her bookstore. “There was a black van and...
OAK GROVE, MO
KCTV 5

Belton man sentenced for illegally possessing guns, drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young man from Belton has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and crack cocaine. Keylan L. Williams, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to six years and eight months in prison without parole. In December of 2021, he pleaded guilty...
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in overnight crash in Lawrence

Heat doesn't stop families from celebrating Father's Day at The Kansas City Zoo. Sunday was a Kansas City summer day as the sun beat down but that didn't stop families from taking advantage of seeing the animals and walking through the mist machines at the Kansas City Zoo for Father's Day.
KCTV 5

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight Overland Park house fire

Heat doesn't stop families from celebrating Father's Day at The Kansas City Zoo. Sunday was a Kansas City summer day as the sun beat down but that didn't stop families from taking advantage of seeing the animals and walking through the mist machines at the Kansas City Zoo for Father's Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Driver killed in crash on Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after they crashed their vehicle into a parked car last week. Kansas City police announced Monday that 69-year-old Patricia Brink died after she crashed her Jeep into a parked car on Truman Road Friday afternoon. According to the crash report, Brink...
KANSAS CITY, MO
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy