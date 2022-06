It's been a few months since Samsung's latest phones, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, first hit shelves. The new models are successors to both the Galaxy S21, and the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series, which has essentially been replaced by the new S22 Ultra. It was pretty tricky to get your hands on one of these powerful new Android phones when they first launch, but things have calmed down quite a bit since then. Now, you can find all three models readily available at most major carriers and retailers. However, you may still encounter the odd configuration that's still on backorder.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO