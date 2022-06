Baseball season continues for LSU players heading to summer collegiate leagues or Team USA. There's a lot that goes into choosing the right destination for each player, and some — such as outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre' Morgan — have received invitations to compete for a spot on the U.S. Collegiate National Team. Crews and Morgan will play in the Stars vs. Stripes series June 30-July 4 as part of a roster of 48-50 non-draft eligible players before the final roster is pared down to a final 26, who will travel to The Netherlands and play there from July 9-15.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO