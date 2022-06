In arguably the most wide-open award race this MLB season, the biggest contender may be entering the fray this week. One of the most highly touted prospects in baseball, O'Neil Cruz, was called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the team's series against the Chicago Cubs. A 6'7" shortstop, Cruz is hitting .232 with nine home runs and 35 RBI's with the club's AAA affiliate.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO