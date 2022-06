Slippery Rock Golf Pro Rob McClellan is the leader heading into the final round of the 119th West Penn Open being played at The Club at Nevillewood. After 36 holes, McClelland is at 6-under 138, two strokes better than Oakmont Pro Devin Gee, who led the opening day, and Alec Stopperich of Valley Brook Country Club. McClellan, who won the Open in 2011 at Nevillewood, had four birdies and an eagle for a round of 68 Tuesday. He shot a 2-under 70 on the opening day.

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO