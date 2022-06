The Bedford Blue Grades 1-2 Boys Lacrosse team capped a truly impressive regular season with a dominating performance at the MBYLL Jamboree on Saturday in Devens, Massachusetts. As the bookend to an impressive regular season where the boys finished with a record of 7-1, the coaches Jeremy Watkins and Doug Walsh slotted the team in the most competitive division to see how the team matched up against the best and by gosh the boys were up to the challenge.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO