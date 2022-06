Someone once asked me and a group of people this question: Do you follow or befriend mutual friends on social media? Most people replied yes while I replied no. Why did I say no? Do you remember this saying: Do not follow or befriend strangers on social media? Mutual friends are also strangers. Do you know that mutual friend? If you do not know that mutual friend, then that mutual friend is a stranger. Even though it says that he or she follows or befriends your family members or friends, you still shouldn’t follow or befriend them unless you have met them in person and they were nice to you.

INTERNET ・ 18 HOURS AGO