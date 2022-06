Jake’s Place Playground at Delran Community Park in Delran New Jersey was recently completed in 2019 and it is an amazing accessible playground in Burlington County. We love the story of Jake’s Place, the idea of Jake’s Place, and how it came about: “Baby Jake” was beloved by many and left this world all too soon as a result of a rare cardiac medical condition. Jake always wore a smile. That smile was never bigger than when he was at a playground. Although Jake was unaware that his illness kept him from accessing many components of a typical playground, his family was not.

DELRAN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO