Texas football climbs three spots in 2023 recruiting class rankings

Texas appears to be gaining some momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class.

After two big weekends of official visits, the Longhorns landed two prospects in the 2023 cycle. Three-star tight end Spencer Shannon committed on June 13, and three-star tight end Will Randle announced his commitment to Texas on Sunday.

It’s not the big splash that many were hoping for, but they’re solid pickups that could impact the decisions of other recruits in the class. Randle is the high school teammate of five-star quarterback Arch Manning. The two Isidore Newman products were in Austin for their official visit together over the weekend.

The upcoming weekend of June 24 is one of the most important slates of official visits for Steve Sarkisian and his staff. The group of visitors is headlined by five-star linebacker Anthony Hill.

With the commitment of Randle, Texas moved up three spots in 247Sports’ recruiting class rankings for 2023. The Longhorns now have the No. 24 class in the country with seven total commits.

Let’s take a look at where each Big 12 program lands in 247Sports’ updated recruiting class rankings.

No. 71: Kansas

Tim Warner/Getty Images

No. 60: Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 31: Oklahoma

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 26: Oklahoma State

Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 24: Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19: West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16: Baylor

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14: TCU

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2: Texas Tech