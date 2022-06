Update as of 8:15 am: Power has been restored to our members in the Coleman area. If you are experiencing an isolated outage, please call our office at 325-625-2128. Both the City of Coleman and Coleman County Electric Cooperative report a power outage is affecting the county early this morning. According to Coleman County Electric Cooperative, "we are aware of a widespread outage out of our Coleman substation due to a transmission problem that is also affecting the City of Coleman. Our phones are down temporarily."

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO