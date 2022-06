Emmanuel Macron's government is facing a confidence vote next month after the president failed to win an outright majority in Sunday's legislative elections.France’s left-wing Nupes alliance said on Monday that it plans to put forward a no-confidence ballot against Mr Macron's Ensemble grouping on 5 July.Nupes is the second-biggest grouping in the lower house of parliament, following Sunday’s election, but does not have enough votes on its own to get the no-confidence vote adopted, and has few allies in a very fragmented parliament.Mr Macron was on Monday scrambling to seek support from parliamentary rivals in order to salvage some of...

