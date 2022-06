Jun. 21, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they both showed up at a Richmond-area hospital with gunshot wounds overnight Monday. Police got the call about one victim around 11:58 p.m. Monday. They say the man was dead by the time they arrived. They later found that crime scene on Afton Avenue in south Richmond.

1 DAY AGO