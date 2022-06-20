How the Gun Industry Effects Idaho More Than Other States
Over the last month, guns and gun laws have been a heavy topic in the news across the country. There have been multiple mass shootings over the last few weeks and what to do about them seems to be a topic every week following more and more deaths and injuries. Banning...
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho’s new top federal prosecutor says civil rights and hate crime enforcement are top-of-mind for federal prosecutors both in Idaho and nationwide. “It’s always been important,” Josh Hurwit told the Idaho Press in an interview this week....
If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
Idaho is filling up too fast. There’s just no way around it, and when you see the clever signs and bumper stickers saying things like, “no vacancy,” or, “don’t California my Idaho,” it leads you to believe that Idahoans aren’t exactly fond or on board with the sudden influx of people.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KUTV) — An Idaho fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous may be in Utah, officials said. They said Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre, 44, is wanted out of Bonneville County, Idaho, for aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon. In 2021, Aguirre allegedly shot someone...
One of Idaho's most unique products has been sold to a Chicago-based company. Although their soon-to-be old company headquarters is in California, Cliff Bar's has been an Idaho favorite since building its food manufacturing facility in Twin Falls several years ago. The Wall Street Journal and the Boise Dev report...
Senator Mike Crapo has been named number one on a list no politician wants to find themselves on. Politicians are no strangers to being a part of lists and polls. Whether it's the Most Liberal or Most Conservative, or a list of likely candidates to run for the Presidency. Lists happen.
BOISE, Idaho — Since a leaked Supreme Court decision in May, Americans have waited to hear about the fate of abortion rights. The Supreme Court is nearing an end of their current session, with Tuesday and Thursday of this week marked as opinion issuance days. With no decision Tuesday, Thursday looks like a strong possibility for the abortion opinion.
I was able to catch Kevin Richert’s coverage of the recent State Board of Education meeting and the “crisis” contained within. As I read it and thought of Sen. Thayn’s misguided mathematical sorcery for school funding, all I could think is, “wow, this state will do absolutely anything except pay their teachers.” It really is hard to come up with another answer for the unending ouroboros of Idaho’s continual education “crises” and the inevitable jumbling of laws to try to distract public sentiment for a few elections, never solving anything. For my entire life the song has been the same, Idaho schools don’t have enough money for much of anything, teachers pay substantial amounts out of their own pockets, and “gosh why doesn’t anyone want to work here.” It’s a real head scratcher. Further, it is strange that at a time when Gov. Brad Little can’t seem to say 10 words without talking about the glory and genius of the economy he has created, and in a state where free market principles are held so dear, our leaders cannot seem to grasp the simple truth—they don’t pay enough. Thus, according to free market principles of supply and demand, they have a labor shortage.
Endowment trust land in southern Idaho closed last week because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland, between Malad and American Falls. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
Vacation season is upon us, and many of us are looking forward to taking a trip sometime this summer. Some like to get away from everything and relax by hunting, camping, fishing, or maybe relaxing on a beach somewhere. Others like to get out and have fun and enjoy amusement parks, shows, sporting events, or maybe a more crowded fun beach. Whichever way you decide to go is your decision, but for those that are looking for a fun, good time, which states are the best to head to?
Many people who like the idea of Greater Idaho tell me it’s a waste of time and effort. I don’t agree. Nobody would’ve thought in 1843 there would be a West Virginia. Twenty years later it was cleaved from the rest of Virginia. The circumstances were rare. Americans were divided during the Civil War. It seems a conceit to believe the country will never experience such strife again.
BOISE — After 20-cent and 18-cent jumps in the last two weeks, soaring Idaho gas prices slowed this week, while the national average reversed course – at least temporarily. AAA says that the current average price for regular in the Gem State is $5.17 per gallon, which is...
Idaho is an absolutely beautiful state, and not only do we have some of the best natural landmarks, attractions, lakes, rivers, and mountains etc. ... but we’re also home to some of the greatest and most amazing wildlife — including unique Owls, Falcons, Hawks, and Bald Eagles. Well,...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.
Tacos are great, burgers are fantastic, and steak fingers are cool… but let’s be honest with ourselves here: is there anything better than a solid barbecue plate? From the tangy barbecue sauce drizzled across a perfectly smoked brisket to the cool potato salad that sits next to barbecue chicken… the answer is no. There is nothing better than that and recently, a new report just named the best barbecue spot in all of Idaho. Is it in Boise? Is it in Meridian? Perhaps it’s in Kuna?
ARCO — Peanut butter and jelly. Sal’s Brooklyn pizza. “Naked and Free” unsalted. These are just a few of the myriad flavors available at the Arco-based Atomic Potato Chip Company. All of the chips, company co-owner Don Tarner told EastIdahoNews.com, start with the best potatoes available.
The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
A federal judge in Boise, Idaho, has sentenced two men to fines and probation, as well as hunting and firearm bans after they were caught shooting and killing federally protected raptors in a conservation area administered by the Bureau of Land Management. According to press release from the U.S. Department...
