Idaho State

How the Gun Industry Effects Idaho More Than Other States

By Jeff
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last month, guns and gun laws have been a heavy topic in the news across the country. There have been multiple mass shootings over the last few weeks and what to do about them seems to be a topic every week following more and more deaths and injuries. Banning...

kool965.com

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Oldest Restaurant is Not in Boise

If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise

Idaho is filling up too fast. There’s just no way around it, and when you see the clever signs and bumper stickers saying things like, “no vacancy,” or, “don’t California my Idaho,” it leads you to believe that Idahoans aren’t exactly fond or on board with the sudden influx of people.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Clif Bar Sold to Chicago Based Company

One of Idaho's most unique products has been sold to a Chicago-based company. Although their soon-to-be old company headquarters is in California, Cliff Bar's has been an Idaho favorite since building its food manufacturing facility in Twin Falls several years ago. The Wall Street Journal and the Boise Dev report...
TWIN FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Senator Tops List You Don’t Want To Be On

Senator Mike Crapo has been named number one on a list no politician wants to find themselves on. Politicians are no strangers to being a part of lists and polls. Whether it's the Most Liberal or Most Conservative, or a list of likely candidates to run for the Presidency. Lists happen.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

15 Of The Tiniest Small Towns in Idaho

Personal space is big for Idahoans and good thing the state gives us plenty of it. From fam lands, to all of the natural beauty. There is lots to explore. Idaho has some of the smallest towns in the US, some so small you may miss them completely when driving by.
idahoednews.org

Idaho’s teacher shortage de-mystified

I was able to catch Kevin Richert’s coverage of the recent State Board of Education meeting and the “crisis” contained within. As I read it and thought of Sen. Thayn’s misguided mathematical sorcery for school funding, all I could think is, “wow, this state will do absolutely anything except pay their teachers.” It really is hard to come up with another answer for the unending ouroboros of Idaho’s continual education “crises” and the inevitable jumbling of laws to try to distract public sentiment for a few elections, never solving anything. For my entire life the song has been the same, Idaho schools don’t have enough money for much of anything, teachers pay substantial amounts out of their own pockets, and “gosh why doesn’t anyone want to work here.” It’s a real head scratcher. Further, it is strange that at a time when Gov. Brad Little can’t seem to say 10 words without talking about the glory and genius of the economy he has created, and in a state where free market principles are held so dear, our leaders cannot seem to grasp the simple truth—they don’t pay enough. Thus, according to free market principles of supply and demand, they have a labor shortage.
Herald-Journal

Human waste, trash and off-trail ATV use prompt closure of popular Idaho recreation land

Endowment trust land in southern Idaho closed last week because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland, between Malad and American Falls. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Idaho is More Boring Than Other States

Vacation season is upon us, and many of us are looking forward to taking a trip sometime this summer. Some like to get away from everything and relax by hunting, camping, fishing, or maybe relaxing on a beach somewhere. Others like to get out and have fun and enjoy amusement parks, shows, sporting events, or maybe a more crowded fun beach. Whichever way you decide to go is your decision, but for those that are looking for a fun, good time, which states are the best to head to?
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho gas prices now the 9th highest nationwide

BOISE — After 20-cent and 18-cent jumps in the last two weeks, soaring Idaho gas prices slowed this week, while the national average reversed course – at least temporarily. AAA says that the current average price for regular in the Gem State is $5.17 per gallon, which is...
IDAHO STATE
NEWStalk 870

Greater Idaho Movement Finds a New Spark

Many people who like the idea of Greater Idaho tell me it’s a waste of time and effort. I don’t agree. Nobody would’ve thought in 1843 there would be a West Virginia. Twenty years later it was cleaved from the rest of Virginia. The circumstances were rare. Americans were divided during the Civil War. It seems a conceit to believe the country will never experience such strife again.
IDAHO STATE
US News and World Report

Idaho to Sell 'High-End' Island in Payette Lake Near McCall

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

This “Shack” Has The Best Barbecue in All of Idaho

Tacos are great, burgers are fantastic, and steak fingers are cool… but let’s be honest with ourselves here: is there anything better than a solid barbecue plate? From the tangy barbecue sauce drizzled across a perfectly smoked brisket to the cool potato salad that sits next to barbecue chicken… the answer is no. There is nothing better than that and recently, a new report just named the best barbecue spot in all of Idaho. Is it in Boise? Is it in Meridian? Perhaps it’s in Kuna?
pnwag.net

Stripe Rust Found In Idaho’s Magic Valley, Washington, Oregon

The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
OREGON STATE
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
