The Los Angeles real estate market is showing signs of being affected by the rising levels of inflation and mortgage rates as the year progresses. New data from Core Logic shows that the real estate market sales in May of 2022 are possibly the worst in 34 years, dropping 16 percent from the heights of May of 2021, as reported by CBS. Sellers have also started cutting the listing prices because buyers are having difficulty with the increase in mortgage rates and the country’s rising inflation. This has made potential buyers much more cautious about jumping in on a sale.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO