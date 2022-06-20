ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Doing Business in a Complicated Economy

By Gene Rebeck
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Twenty-four months ago, a lot of bankers thought the world was ending,” says Ken LaChance, Minneapolis-based senior vice president and market executive for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking. Many of his business clients had the same fears. The world didn’t end, of course. But it has become very complicated....

From the Expert: From Clicks to Bricks

A career marketing strategist, Audra Robinson jumped into entrepreneurship in 2020 with the launch of Rocky Robinson, a self-care brand created to empower Black and brown girls and encourage them to “love the skin they are in.” After selling direct-to-consumer for a year, she moved into a shoppable space at the Departments at Dayton’s market this past holiday season. Here’s her advice for transitioning from online to brick and mortar.
