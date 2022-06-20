ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

1 dead in Bessemer house fire

By AJ Holliday, Nicole Cook
 3 days ago

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A house fire in Bessemer left one person dead Sunday night.

According to Lieutenant Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred on the 9400 block of Camp Oliver Road.

Money said that the Concord Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal assisted at the scene.

No other information is available a this time.

