Seahawks re-sign DT Bryan Mone to 2-year extension

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the Seahawks have re-signed defensive tackle Bryan Mone. His new contract is for two years and $12 million total, including a modest $1.5 million signing bonus. Mone can make up to $13.8 million if he reaches all his incentives.

Mone (who turned 26 in October) has been in Seattle since 2019, when they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan. So far, he has played in 28 games in a Seahawks uniform. Serving as a backup, Mone has totaled two sacks and six quarterback hits. He has started five games in his NFL career.

Seattle’s defensive tackle group is one of the team’s strongest position groups on the roster. Mone is part of a deep interior rotation headlined by 2021 starters Al Woods and Poona Ford. The team also acquired the highly-underrated Shelby Harris as part of the Russell Wilson trade and re-signed their former DT Quinton Jefferson.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

