John Tortorella Joins The John Kincade Show 6-20-2022

Paul Maurice will reportedly be hired as the next head coach of the Florida Panthers, according to Elliotte Friedman and Darren Dreger. The former Winnipeg Jets bench boss would replace Andrew Brunette, who took over on an interim basis following Joel Quenneville’s resignation in October. Maurice resigned his position in December, explaining that the team needed “a new voice.” The 55-year-old had been with the franchise since Jan. 2014 and led them to a 315-223-62 record. He has coached the fourth-most games in NHL history (1,684) with four franchises — Winnipeg, Toronto, and Carolina.
Comments / 0