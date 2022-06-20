Cattle Dying In SW Kansas Feedlots
Thousands of cattle in feedlots in southwestern Kansas have died of heat stress due to soaring temperatures, high humidity, and little wind in recent days, industry officials say....www.wibwnewsnow.com
Thousands of cattle in feedlots in southwestern Kansas have died of heat stress due to soaring temperatures, high humidity, and little wind in recent days, industry officials say....www.wibwnewsnow.com
Did you know....Our government pays farmers to let some of their fields go unplanted? Does that make sense?So question....would cattlemen accept money for dead cattle?? Do you think they would tell you IF they did accept money for dead cattle?? Hmmm 🤨 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤥🤥🤥🤥
Comments / 3