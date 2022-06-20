ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Cattle Dying In SW Kansas Feedlots

wibwnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of cattle in feedlots in southwestern Kansas have died of heat stress due to soaring temperatures, high humidity, and little wind in recent days, industry officials say....

www.wibwnewsnow.com

Comments / 3

Johanna Elaine Crump Brown
2d ago

Did you know....Our government pays farmers to let some of their fields go unplanted? Does that make sense?So question....would cattlemen accept money for dead cattle?? Do you think they would tell you IF they did accept money for dead cattle?? Hmmm 🤨 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤥🤥🤥🤥

Reply(1)
2
Related
a-z-animals.com

What’s the longest bridge that crosses the Mississippi River?

What's the longest bridge that crosses the Mississippi River?. It is known that 71% of the world is water, with oceans occupying 96.5%, while rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes occupy the remaining 3.5%. As a result, building bridges across different water bodies to connect two or more locations became necessary to reduce risks, increase livelihoods, and ease movement. Before we take you any further, let’s have a snippet of this great river, the Mississippi River.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
Outdoor Life

143 Sheep Die Trying to Escape Two Wolves in Idaho

Officials with Idaho Fish and Game confirmed Thursday some of the details behind a major wolf depredation event that took place in the Boise Foothills earlier this month. IDFG initially received a report of two wolves causing a pileup that killed an entire flock of 143 sheep. “According to reports...
BOISE, ID
The Independent

Colorado blanketed in smoke as fires burn 400 miles away

Colorado residents are experiencing smoky skies - but not due to fire burning in their state.Smoke from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona has drifted across state lines and is shrouding cities like Boulder and Denver.In areas with smoky skies, “unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion,” noted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Monday.The Pipeline Fire started on Sunday about six miles outside Flagstaff, in northern Arizona. It has burned through about 4,500 acres — about five and a half times the size of New York City’s Central Park — and...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stress#Sw Kansas Feedlots
outsidemagazine

Noodling with Oklahoma’s Catfish King

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The day was getting late, and the flathead catfish inside the holding tank secured to the bed of Nate Williams’s maroon...
PAULS VALLEY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CJ Coombs

The legend of the Spook Light in southern Missouri

Spook Light Hornet MO via Facebook group. Sometimes legends or old ghost stories make that conversation around a summer night at the firepit fun, interesting, and creepy. When I was a young teenager, I heard a story about a man who worked with the railroad, had a terrible accident, and died.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Forest

In 1630, prior to European colonization, about half the land area of what is now the United States was forested – a little over 1.02 billion acres, according to an estimate by the Department of Agriculture. Since then, more than 250 million acres of forested lands have been cut and converted to other uses. About […]
AGRICULTURE
Kansas Reflector

Let Kansas be Kansas, in all its beauty and nuance

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeffrey Ann Goudie is a Topeka-based freelance writer and book critic. Last fall, eating out with friends, my pal Marcia asked us sister expats how we felt […] The post Let Kansas be Kansas, in all its beauty and nuance appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy