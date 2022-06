A Kansas man who called police to report that his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter were missing is now behind bars and charged with their murders, authorities said. Michael Peterson, 31, is being held without bail at the Ford County Jail. He is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Kayla Vasquez, 31, and Aalilyah Vasquez, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

2 DAYS AGO