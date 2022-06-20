ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Who Must Step Up, Part 1: Donovan Peoples-Jones

By Brad Ward
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up mandatory minicamp last week and will have off until the start of training camp on July 27. Much is still to be determined at quarterback due to the 24 civil suits filed against quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns are going to need players to take significant steps forward in their development and live up to the flashes of ability and talent they were acquired for.

This is undoubtedly a talented roster, but we know all too well that is not enough. The Browns will need several key players to step up, although expectations may be modified based on who is under center. If Watson is suspended for a significant amount of time, the success to which QB Jacoby Brissett can lead this team will greatly be determined by the ability of certain individuals to elevate their play. Here’s a look at one of them:

Role: Wide Receiver 2

Player: Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Browns selected Peoples-Jones in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, highlighted by his game-winning touchdown catch against the Bengals. Expectations for a sixth-round draft pick probably became too ambitious after he put together a wildly impressive and consistent performance throughout training camp a year ago.

With expectations high for the team and Peoples-Jones, his career-high statistics of 34 receptions, 597 yards and three TDs seemed rather pedestrian when factoring in the team’s underwhelming results and his borderline spectacular training camp.

The wide receiver room has changed drastically, and for the Browns to take their passing game to the next level, Peoples-Jones has to fill the role of a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver. He has the size and athleticism. We have seen him make big plays. It is time for him to put it all together and be a weapon, the guy that makes Amari Cooper and Peoples-Jones a top-tier one-two tandem.

Teams are loaded with elite wide receiver talent all over the league, especially in the AFC. The Browns seem to really like their wide receiver room, and it’s easy to see the potential. However, they are banking on multiple unproven players to be good, including rookie David Bell.

A coming-out party for Peoples-Jones would take a ton of pressure from the rest of the room and help legitimize Cleveland’s vision of an explosive pass game. Look for big things from Peoples-Jones in 2022.

