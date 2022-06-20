Carly and Wyatt Teller announce they are expecting a baby

Wyatt Teller’s story is an interesting one and is about to get more interesting. His football journey has brought him to a place where he is a vital cog for the Cleveland Browns but it took some twists and turns to get there.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Teller in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He started the second half of the season for the team but the Bills decided to make a significant overhaul to their offensive line going into the 2019 season. John Dorsey, the Browns GM at the time, took a swing on Teller trading away a fifth-round pick and swapping a sixth-round pick for a seventh in the process.

Much like his first season in Buffalo, Teller didn’t see the field much until the second half of the 2019 season. He quickly became a mainstay of the line and signed a big contract extension in 2021.

Now a different kind of extension as he and his wife, Carly, announced that they are expecting a baby:

Perfect timing for the pair to make the announcement on Father’s Day and great use of the tiny jersey and photos on Cleveland’s field.

The Browns Wire staff would like to congratulate the happy couple on the upcoming arrival of baby Teller!