New bilingual story time kicks off this week

‘Cuentos and Crafts with Cristal’ 6-week program begins Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the library study center

– The Paso Robles City Library is offering “Cuentos and Crafts with Cristal,” a special six-week bilingual story time and craft program on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Library Study Center, located on the corner of Oak and 36th streets, starting June 22 and running through July 27.

Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.