Paso Robles, CA

New bilingual story time kicks off this week

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
‘Cuentos and Crafts with Cristal’ 6-week program begins Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the library study center

– The Paso Robles City Library is offering “Cuentos and Crafts with Cristal,” a special six-week bilingual story time and craft program on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Library Study Center, located on the corner of Oak and 36th streets, starting June 22 and running through July 27.

Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

