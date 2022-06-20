ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Beevers: Peterborough United cancel defender's contract by mutual consent

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeterborough United have released defender Mark Beevers from the remaining two years of his contract by mutual consent. The 32-year-old captained Posh to promotion from...

www.bbc.com

