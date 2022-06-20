Saline County Booking Activity, June 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy...salinapost.com
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0