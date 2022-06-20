ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Saline County Booking Activity, June 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy...

Great Bend Post

Police: Van possibly linked to disappearance of Kansas man

Police are looking for information concerning a Chevrolet Express van they believe is connected to the disappearance of a Salina man. On Saturday, the Salina Police Department announced that it was investigating the disappearance of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, who hadn't been seen in approximately a week. Police noted that Thompson was being considered a missing endangered person.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

2 dead in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people in their seventies died Tuesday in Clay County when their vehicle flipped after hitting a bridge. Winfer R. Abernathy, 70, of Junction City, and his passenger, Margaret Abernathy, 74, also from Junction City, were killed when the 2018 Ram1500 pickup they were in struck a bridge and overturned, according […]
CLAY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man, woman dead after pickup overturns

Editor's note: The Kansas Highway Patrol originally reported both occupants were women. CLAY COUNTY—A Kansas man and woman died in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Clay County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ram 1500 pickup driven by Winfer R. Abernathy, 70, Junction City, was northbound...
CLAY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas driver speeding with pot, meth in vehicle

MARION COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after midnight early Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 56 near Ridge Road for a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit, according to a social media report. While speaking with the driver, later...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Three promoted to Sergeant for HPD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police promoted three officers to Sergeant on Friday, James Sanders, Cory Schmidt and Wesley Vaughn. Their bios have been posted below. Sergeant Sanders joined the Hutchinson Police Department in 2014 after serving in the Marines. Sergeant Sanders was assigned as a patrol officer and was selected as a Sniper on the Emergency Response Team in 2016. In 2018, Sergeant Sanders was selected as the Department's first K9 Handler and currently serves with K9 Tank. Sergeant Sanders currently is the ERT team leader and K9 coordinator.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Junction City couple killed when truck hits bridge

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A married couple from Junction City died in an accident southeast of Wakefield in Clay County Tuesday. The wreck happened at 6:15 p.m. on County Line Rd, just south of 2 Rd., or around 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Winfer...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County closing part of S. Kipp Road for assessment

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department today closed part of S. Kipp Road indefinitely for an assessment of a cross-road drainage structure. S. Kipp Road between Lapsley Road and E. Hedberg Road will be closed indefinitely to through traffic beginning Wednesday to permit the Saline County Road and Bridge Department Engineering staff the opportunity to perform an assessment of a cross-road drainage structure.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

One person injured in two vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident in the county Tuesday evening. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 39-year-old Horacio Hernandez of Hutchinson was going west in the 1800 block of W. 4th Avenue when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Trenton Collum of Hutchinson who had crossed the center line.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report June 18

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KENNETH DURELL DOTSON, 39, Manhattan, Aggravated violate offender registration act; person and Violate offender registration act; 1st conviction; 1 person(6x); Bond $50,000.00. RICHARD...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Thief rides off on mower he just stole from loading dock

A thief was seen driving off on the riding lawnmower he had just stolen from a west Salina home and ranch store early Saturday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that surveillance video shows a man walk up to the rear loading dock at Atwoods Home and Ranch, 400 S. Broadway Boulevard, at 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The man began taking apart a wooden crate that contained an $1,800 Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kayaks stolen from south Salina sporting goods store

Police are reviewing surveillance video after someone stole two kayaks from a south Salina sporting good store. Sometime between 3 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, someone cut the lock off of a storage container at Dick's Sporting Goods, 2450 S. Ninth Street, and stole two yellow Pelican Premium Pioneer 100XR kayaks, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutchinson to hold fireworks, events July 2

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Come celebrate Independence Day in South Hutchinson with a free fireworks show on Saturday, July 2nd. There will be free inflatable bounce houses and a rock-climbing wall for the kids along with an obstacle course provided by the South Hutch Fire Department. Free hot dogs,...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Saline County warning canceled

UPDATE 7:49 p.m. Tuesday: The severe thunderstorm warning for Saline County has been canceled. UPDATE 7:03 p.m. Tuesday: Ellsworth and McPherson counties have been cleared from the warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has now issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8 p.m. for Saline County. At...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

43-year-old wounded, 16-year-old jailed after shooting in Abilene

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Abilene and have a suspect in custody. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 400 Block of NE 14th Street, according to a media release. EMS transported a 43-year-old victim to the hospital in for treatment of serious injuries. Police identified a 16-year-old suspect and took them into custody.
ABILENE, KS
