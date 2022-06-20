6,000 bees removed from inside wall of Omaha couple's home

Popular French-Asian Bakery Franchise Now Serving Its Artisan Pastries and Baked Goods in Douglas County. June 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // COMMERCE, Calif. - TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is excited to announce that its first Nebraska location is now open for business in Omaha, marking the 18th state where the brand maintains a retail location. The newest TOUS les JOURS is owned by new franchisee Aron Yang, who plans to open more TOUS les JOURS locations throughout the state. Located on Dodge Street, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Omaha community.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO