Omaha, NE

6,000 bees removed from inside wall of Omaha couple's home

 2 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — About 6,000 bees were recently removed from inside the walls of an Omaha couple's 100-year-old home. Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre...

kfrxfm.com

Omaha Couple Living A Nightmare

Swarming honey bees form a cluster on a branch of a tree in a local neighborhood in Las Vegas, Nevada. About 6,000 bees were recently removed from inside the walls of an Omaha couple’s 100-year-old home. Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre told the Omaha World-Herald they have been planting bee-friendly...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Man Drowns In Pool At Home In North Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man's dead after drowning in a pool in North Omaha this morning. Police say the man was found unresponsive in a pool at a home near North 59th and Pinkney Streets around 4:00 a.m. The case is being investigated but police say they don't suspect foul play.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Popular Omaha mini bowling bar and restaurant to open Lincoln location

Even though the pins, balls and lanes at Bob & Willie’s Wonderbowl are half the size, its website promises the experience is “twice the fun.”. The bar and mini bowling combination has quickly become an Omaha staple. The first location opened in the Blackstone District of Omaha in January, and managing partner Phil Schaffart said the concept will roll into Lincoln by the end of this year.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- The heat can be dangerous for humans, but for dogs, a hot environment could be deadly. That's why rescue workers from Hearts United for Animals saved 44 Mini Australian Shepherds from a building with no air conditioning in southeast Nebraska Monday. A breeder surrendered the dogs to...
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week a 17-year-old, still in high school, opened his own brick-and-mortar ice cream shop. Roll-N-Sweetz in North Omaha serves ice cream, sweets, and inspiration for all those who want to chase their dreams. a’Ron Burns is hard at work this summer. He’s a high school...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha couple shares how they escaped flooding at Yellowstone National Park

Multiple people were trapped last week as flood waters raged at Yellowstone National Park in Montana, including an Omaha man and his wife. Max Ridgway initially shared his story with KETV NewsWatch 7 on June 14. He and his wife recently retired, purchased another home in California and were heading there from Omaha while taking a scenic route.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Big Sal’s Pizza in Lincoln closing after 16 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After 16 years, Big Sal’s Pizza near 27th and Vine Streets will be shutting its doors for the final time on Sunday. In a Facebook post on Monday, the business announced it would be closing at the end of the week. Big Sal’s kitchen...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest man with loaded gun near College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say they arrested a man with a loaded gun near Baseball Village at the College World Series Wednesday morning, by North 13th and Mike Fahey streets. Officers responded to an armed party call and found 35-year-old William Polland matching the report's description. After Polland...
OMAHA, NE
franchising.com

TOUS les JOURS Opens First Nebraska Location In Omaha

Popular French-Asian Bakery Franchise Now Serving Its Artisan Pastries and Baked Goods in Douglas County. June 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // COMMERCE, Calif. - TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is excited to announce that its first Nebraska location is now open for business in Omaha, marking the 18th state where the brand maintains a retail location. The newest TOUS les JOURS is owned by new franchisee Aron Yang, who plans to open more TOUS les JOURS locations throughout the state. Located on Dodge Street, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Omaha community.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Extreme heat causes Omaha road to buckle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The extreme heat is even having an impact on the roadways. Just south of West Dodge Road on 204th street, a portion of the street can be seen to be buckled - damaged by the extreme heat. The outside lane going northbound has been shut down...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police vehicle sideswiped while confronting stolen car

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday night near Park and Woolworth avenues, a police vehicle was sideswiped. Omaha police say gang unit officers saw a stolen car outside the gas station, when the suspect fled the scene — sideswiping a police vehicle and hitting the back of another car in the process.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska trooper takes teen into custody after motorcycle chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcycle chase in Lincoln Tuesday morning ended with a 17-year-old taken into custody by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper. The release states the teen was placed in Lancaster County Youth Services Center for willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, and flight to avoid arrest.
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

Lo Sole Says Goodbye, Two Grand Openings

In a Facebook post back in May, Lo Sole Mio’s ownership announced that the restaurant had been put up for sale. After thirty years in business, and the loss of Dino, the intended future of the establishment, the family was ready to hang up their aprons. Initially, the plan was to close only Villa Lo Sole, the adjoined banquet hall the family runs for special occasions. The final day for Villa Lo Sole will be June 30th.
OMAHA, NE
