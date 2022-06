It’s the second year of marking Juneteenth as a federal holiday, but there is still a lot of work to do. And 95-year-old Opal Lee is here for it. The Fort Worth, Texas, “Grandmother of Juneteenth” should know. She spent years working to get the day recognized as a national holiday, commemorating the day in 1865 that the last slaves were informed of the end of the Civil War, when Union soldiers delivered the news of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to 250,000 newly freed slaves in Galveston, Texas, two and a half years after it was issued.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO