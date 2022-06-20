ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

21-year-old racing motorcyclist dies in Arlington crash; police say he ran red light

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

A 21-year-old motorcycle driver was killed Saturday in Arlington after he appeared to be racing, according to police.

At about 6 p.m., Arlington police responded to the intersection of North West Green Oaks Boulevard and West Randol Mill Road near Interstate 30 to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a Mercedes Benz 400 Series.

Police determined that the driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, ran a red light and hit the back of the Mercedes, which was making a legal left turn.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries, police said.

Witnesses said the motorcycle driver appeared to be racing another motorcycle just prior to the crash, according to police.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured and is not facing any criminal charges in connection to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.



 

