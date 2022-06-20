CCTV appeal after woman's purse is stolen in Newport Pagnell 'distraction theft'

A police officer admits retrospectively altering search records relating to the hunt for missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland, an inquest has heard.Pc David Taylor said he inserted additional information into Dorset Police’s search logs up to a month after the 19-year-old was found dead in 2017.Miss Pope-Sutherland, who suffered with severe epilepsy, had run away from her aunt’s home in Swanage, Dorset, in a “distressed” state on the afternoon of November 7.She was soon reported missing by her family and Dorset Police launched a search operation involving the Coastguard, helicopters and volunteers.The college student was found 11 days later in dense...

