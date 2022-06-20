mugshot Monday, June 21, 2022

LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man elected to become the new Bullitt County Jailer is facing a terroristic threatening charge. The Shepherdsville Police Department confirmed it served Bryan Whittaker a criminal summons to appear in court to answer to a charge of terroristic threatening. Whittaker said he couldn't comment on...
Jefferson County, Indiana (June 21, 2022) – A Madison woman was sentenced Wednesday, June 15th in Jefferson County Circuit Court to 12 years on a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine, said Prosecutor David R. Sutter. Katherine J. Lunsford, also known as Katherine “Kati” Mahoney, 37, received a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was arrested and charged with punching Mayor Greg Fischer has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents. Antwon Brown "appeared confused," court records say, as the judge and attorneys were trying to figure out if her would hire his own attorney or if he needed a public defender.
The Jefferson County District Attorney is reviewing the case against Kerry Endsley, 73, who was accused of approaching a married couple while they were taking a walk at the Fehringer Ranch Disc Golf Park on June 17, 2022.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man was arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP) on several counts of child molestation. Investigators say the mother of the victim contacted police on June 13. After learning the victim was a child under the age of 14, ISP contacted the Department...
A Jasper man is charged with Attempted Residential Entry. Jasper Police say they were dispatched to a welfare check on a female resident late Sunday night. Officers say that while on scene, they learned that 27-year-old Christopher McCan attempted to enter the home by kicking the door. He then left...
The program is continuing to expand, bringing books to families in more zip codes in the Louisville area. Gov. Beshear Announces Over $350,000 in Funding to Improve Parks in Jefferson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gov. Beshear Announces Over $350,000 in Funding to Improve Parks in Jefferson County. National ‘ASK’...
CAVE CITY — An Oldham County woman is dead after a midday crash in Barren County. Kentucky State Police responded to the crash around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Two vehicles had crashed at the intersection of Mammoth Cave Road and Old Mammoth Cave Road. A preliminary investigation reveals Melanie Carroll,...
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, June 14th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a call of a woman injured in a domestic fight. When police arrived in the Fort Ritner area they found the woman walking south on Fort Ritner near Perry Street along the roadway.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of killing another man in a crash on LaGrange Road last year is facing multiple charges, including murder. Joseph Siami was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on Tuesday, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said he was responsible for a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Tremont L. Tobin, 40, of Louisville, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Tobin was shot in the 1200 block of...
June 16, 2022, Madison Police Detectives Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris served an arrest warrant on Charles T. Steele 28, Commiskey, Indiana, for dealing methamphetamine in the presence of a minor Level - 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine Level - 4 felony. The arrest of Charles Steele is the...
Disturbance, Anson/Hackberry St. Pole Down, Washington Blvd. Semi Blocking Street, Poplar St. Suspicious Subjects, S. Main St. Assist Motorist, N. Main St. Property Exchange, Shelby St. Noise Complaint, Mulberry St. Alarm, Main St. Domestic Problem (Verbal), Washington Blvd. Complaint, Washington Blvd. 06-15-2022. Alarm, Mill St. Lost Semi, Main St. Shoplifter,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a southern Indiana creek. According to a news release from the Seymour Police Department, the body was discovered Friday shortly after 1 p.m. Police were called to a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge between East 4th Street and East Tipton Street in Seymour after someone reported the discovery.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a little girl found near Okolona has been located. LMPD says the child has been identified and the family has been in contact with the missing person's unit. Louisville Metro Police found the child, who is believed to be 3-years-old, Tuesday morning at...
On June 16, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Indiana State Police Sergeant George Wooten, Spencer County Deputy Anderson and Santa Claus Officer Musgrave conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Edge for an expired license plate violation. Sergeant Wooten then spoke to the driver, Jonathon Hall from Louisville, KY, and found that Hall only possessed a learner’s permit to drive. Wooten then spoke to the passenger, George Verner, also from Louisville, who was found to also only possess a learner’s permit to drive.
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a small creek in Seymour, Ind. on Friday afternoon. The Seymour Police Department said officers responded to reports of a body in a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge around 1:15 p.m. on Friday.
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Jones arrested Christopher Todd Reed age 37 of Park Drive, La Grange, KY early Sunday morning June 19, 2022 at approximately 5:23 AM. The arrest occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway in London following a traffic...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Henry County man has been arrested after police said he intentionally ran over a woman with his pickup truck. According to court documents, 67-year-old Randy Eversole was arrested by Kentucky State Police just after 2 a.m. on Monday. He's charged with first-degree Assault. Police said...
