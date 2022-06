SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin returned Wednesday after being sidelined by COVID-19 protocols for 11 games. "I might be the healthiest guy that you might be around ever during this whole thing right now," Melvin said during his media session before the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which San Diego won 10-4.

