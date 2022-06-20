Apple store employees in Maryland vote to unionize in historic move

Anyone who drives a car has been taking a hit to their wallet when fueling up at the pump lately. According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the United States today is $4.715. That's up over $0.11 since last week's $4.600 and over $0.04 since yesterday's $4.671. Yikes! What's more, AAA further explains that these price increases may be just the beginning, calling them "the calm before the storm," as many drivers are hitting the roads for the summer after being cooped up due to the pandemic for the past two years. As we have seen with the biggest price hikes in certain foods, high demand comes with higher prices.

