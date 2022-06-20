ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Apple store employees in Maryland vote to unionize in historic move

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers at an Apple store outside Baltimore have voted to...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: Apple Store Union Landslide Signals Big Wave Coming

Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. didn’t just lose its first retail union election June 18. The company got crushed. Annihilated. Vanquished. There are plenty of appropriate verbs, all of them bad for Tim Cook and the Cupertino C-suite. The incipient union at the Towson, Md., Apple store prevailed by nearly a 2-to-1 margin, proving that the Apple store union movement may have what it takes to become the next Starbucks Workers United.
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mashed

The Costco Perk Some Customers Say Is Disappearing

Anyone who drives a car has been taking a hit to their wallet when fueling up at the pump lately. According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the United States today is $4.715. That's up over $0.11 since last week's $4.600 and over $0.04 since yesterday's $4.671. Yikes! What's more, AAA further explains that these price increases may be just the beginning, calling them "the calm before the storm," as many drivers are hitting the roads for the summer after being cooped up due to the pandemic for the past two years. As we have seen with the biggest price hikes in certain foods, high demand comes with higher prices.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
The Markup

An Amazon Warehouse Worker’s Life Was Turned Upside Down After She Was Hospitalized for COVID

Things were looking up for Ethel Brooks in early 2020—she was 44 years old, had just moved back home to Los Angeles, and had gotten a job at an Amazon Fresh warehouse near downtown, making around $16 an hour. That March, however, as the pandemic set in and people flooded online to panic-buy whatever they could, Brooks’s circumstances took a dire turn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Store#United States
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Vox

Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire

Amazon is facing a looming crisis: It could run out of people to hire in its US warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.
PHOENIX, AZ
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
CNBC

How these young sellers made millions on Amazon and Walmart

Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.
RETAIL
pymnts

Amazon Hires Doug Herrington as CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores

Amazon has named Doug Herrington as the retail behemoth’s new CEO of its Worldwide Amazon Stores business, the segment formerly known as Consumer, tapping the 17-year company veteran to take on the role, according to a company blog post Tuesday (June 21) from president and CEO Andy Jassy. Herrington...
BUSINESS
thesource.com

Washington D.C. Rapper, No Savage, Wanted For Shooting At Virginia Shopping Center

According to WRIC, 22-year-old Noah Settles has been identified as the suspect who began shooting at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia on Saturday, June 18. Settles is wanted by the Fairfax Police Department for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and three counts of firing a weapon in an occupied building. Settles is also a D.C. area rapper known by his moniker, No Savage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy