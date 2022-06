Now that the heat is on for the summer season, those who have fans and/or air-conditioning will be cranking them for all they're worth, trying to keep cool. And that means in addition to all your other items in the house that run on electricity, your meter is going to be spinning fast. And that could hit you in the wallet over the summer months. We recently published an article on a possible electric rate increase in New York State upwards of 13 to 22 percent. If it gets approved by state regulators, it would take effect on May 1st, 2023.

