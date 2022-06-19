ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

Woman’s body found after ATV crash

By Craig Andres, Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPTIB_0gGGq2Y400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8jbH_0gGGq2Y400
(Courtesy: Megan Keazer)

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The body of 21-year-old Carley Bullard was found Sunday after going missing in the early hours of Saturday, June 18.

According to Butler County authorities, Bullard was involved in an ATV crash around 3:25 a.m. along the Walnut River, about 1.5 miles south of Augusta.

After the crash, Bullard could not be located. Family and friends then searched the area and found her.

Veterinarian who worked to save Kansas livestock speaks out Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

One dead in motorcycle crash outside of Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle outside of Derby on Wednesday evening. The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of E 71st St. S. and S Greenwich Rd. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person is dead. There is no word on any other injuries. […]
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Victim identified after fiery car crash near Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a fiery car crash Monday night. She was 69-year-old Donna O’Reilly of Wichita. According to Lieutenant Tim Forshee with the sheriff’s office, they received a call around 8 p.m. about a fire in a wooded area […]
Wichita Eagle

Wichita woman, 69, dead after husband suffers diabetic shock while driving, hits tree

Authorities say a 69-year-old woman died Monday evening after her husband drove off of West Street on the outskirts of southwest Wichita and hit a tree after experiencing a medical emergency. The 2003 Buick Regal caught fire after impact, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Butler County, KS
Accidents
Butler County, KS
Crime & Safety
Augusta, KS
Sports
Augusta, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Sports
Butler County, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, KS
County
Butler County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
KWCH.com

Man impaled by fence post in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department says a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and was impaled by a wrought iron fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Emergency crews have...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wichita man. Police say that 70-year-old James “Jeb” Beck was last seen in the 9000 block of East Lincoln, on foot, at 12 p.m. on June 21. This is near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Webb Road. Beck […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

10-year-old accidentally shot in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 10-year-old was accidentally shot in south Wichita on Tuesday night, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of S Fern St just before 10 p.m. Police said that when they arrived, they learned that […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Atv#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KWCH.com

Body recovered after UTV crash near Walnut River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they recovered the body of Carley Bullard early Sunday morning. Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old woman who crashed an ATV near the Walnut River in Augusta early Saturday morning. According to law enforcement, Carley Bullard went...
KSN News

Woman missing near Walnut river south of Augusta after ATV crash

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County authorities and emergency services are actively searching for a woman that is missing about a mile and a half south of Augusta. The area is near Highway 77 and SW 112th Terrace. Deputies confirm there was an ATV crash reported to them around 3:25 Saturday morning near that location […]
KWCH.com

Wichita police search for pie thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying two suspected pie thieves. Police say, around 1:30 a.m. on May 23, the pair broke into a restaurant in the 4300 block of W. Maple and stole several pies. They arrived and left in a silver 4-door vehicle with front bumper damage and a loud exhaust.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSN News

Young girl with special needs missing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl with special needs. Hope Rich, 10, is described as a white female, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white “Budweiser” t-shirt along with red and white striped […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Body found along Kansas highway in northeast Lyon Co.

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - KBI agents are investigating after a dead body was found on the side of a Lyon Co. highway on Friday afternoon. KVOE reports that on Friday, June 17, law enforcement officials began an investigation into the discovery of a body along the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon Co.
KSN News

Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby water park

Note: This story has been updated for further clarification. DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby Fire and Rescue was at Rock River Rapids in Derby on Friday, less than two minutes after a report of a drowning. Police say a child was playing on the lily pads and went underwater. A lifeguard jumped in and saved […]
KVOE

Body found along Kansas Turnpike near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line

State authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found on the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells KVOE News the body of a man was discovered Friday afternoon near mile marker 153 northbound. Foul play is currently not suspected in the man’s death. Other details about the case, including how the man died, are in the investigative process as of Friday evening.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

1 person dead in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A person has been killed after a shooting in the 3400 block of S. Everett in Wichita on Friday. Police and EMS were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:10 p.m. Police are saying that the shooting is likely self inflicted.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy